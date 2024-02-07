SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC, Beneway & BD Bankers Facilitate Purchase Order & Invoice Financing Arrangements For Catering Group Client Carrefour Taiwan and 3D LED's Samsung Airport Project To Further Support Domestic and Global Food Distribution, U

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) today announces that SUIC and Beneway are working with broker-dealer bankers for the working capital offerings including purchase order (PO) financing and accounts receivable (AR) invoice financing services. These services will be complementary to and align with the current business operations of their catering group customer Carrefour Taiwan and 3D LED's Samsung Airport Project. These services ensure strong support for their domestic and global food distribution and business operations, development and expansion in the US and North American markets, and strategic solutions for the upcoming IPO of Beneway.

SUIC is looking forward to gaining liquidity for the Samsung LED airport project and to strengthening business operations for more future airport projects in the US. Our subsidiary, Chengguo Media holds patents in AI smart shop and fleets of 3D LED ads billboard trucks and dominates the 3D LED ads billboard trucks advertising market in Taiwan. It boasts of an impressive roaster of clients - Dior, SK II, Samsung and other known brands.

The PO and invoice financing will strengthen business operations at a much earlier stage of the value chain and will allow business partners and suppliers to speed up the order processing and delivery that will support catering group's food distribution and global franchise business. This business segment works with the top 3 local E-commerce platforms with over 70 million monthly hits, and renowned convenience stores in Taiwan - 7-Eleven and Family Mart, with total 10,000 plus outlets; but also works with TV network, brand name hotel chains and brand name overseas listed companies including:

Rakuten Group, a Japanese listed company with global market and networks in over 26 countries in Asia, US and Europe. https://global.rakuten.com/corp/about/tw/

Coupang, Inc. US NYSE listed company, a large e-commerce co. based in US. SoftBank controls one-third of Coupang https://www.aboutcoupang.com/

BestMart 360, a Hong Kong listed company, the largest chain store in Hong Kong and Macau. It operates more than one hundred stores https://www.bestmart360.com/

JustKitchen, Germany & Canada listed company, currently manages 30 brands in their brand portfolio and has 20 locations in Taiwan. Website: https://www.justkitchen.com/

"We are confident that we will succeed with the support of these transactional funding facility programs to accommodate our customers and business partners. These financial instruments will afford us flexibility that can be adjusted to best fit the needs of our major creditworthy customers. As we embark on a robust growth mode, the anticipated financing will keep the supply chain flowing and provide us the facility with millions in volume commitment and fulfill significant sales opportunities. Our BD bankers create structured financing solutions for us that allow our business to scale relationships with our suppliers and take advantage of growth opportunities." said Hank Wang, CEO.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

