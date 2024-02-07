Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
07.02.24
12:15 Uhr
25,450 Euro
-1,740
-6,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2024 | 12:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (31/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on February 7, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
scheduled for May 14, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per
share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.35 per share. The scheduled
Ex-date is May 15, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Equinor
(EQNR). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193413
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
