Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 56,684 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 29, 2024, up to and including February 2, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue January 29, 2024 600 188.4000 ARCX January 29, 2024 200 188.4750 XNAS January 29, 2024 10,800 188.4170 XNYS January 30, 2024 300 190.5267 ARCX January 30, 2024 4,905 190.7530 XNYS January 31, 2024 2,195 188.6883 ARCX January 31, 2024 100 187.8550 BBOK January 31, 2024 1 188.5900 EPRL January 31, 2024 260 188.7385 XNAS January 31, 2024 22,420 188.9256 XNYS January 31, 2024 24 187.8400 XTXD February 1, 2024 100 189.7600 ARCX February 1, 2024 4,643 189.7574 XNYS February 2, 2024 700 190.1014 ARCX February 2, 2024 9,436 190.2010 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,183,299.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,987,883. The figure of 202,987,883 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.

