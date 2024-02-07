Splat Rebellious Colors: Splat Hair Color Reviews Its Three Bold New Color Options

Splat Hair Color, renowned for its commitment to vegan and cruelty-free products, has launched three new vibrant shades: Pink Chameleon, Passionate Purple, and Midnight Plum, expanding its bold color offerings in the mass retail market. These innovative colors, designed for standout self-expression, come in kits for at-home application and are now available through the Splat website and will be available at CVS in April 2024, reflecting a significant advancement in their product line with a new bleach-free formula for darker hair.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Splat Hair Color, a Developlus brand at the forefront of vegan and cruelty-free hair dye innovation, is thrilled to unveil three dynamic new color choices: Pink Chameleon, Passionate Purple, and Midnight Plum. These additions underscore Splat's position as the leading brand in bold hair color within mass retail markets.





These new additions to the Splat Hair Color line-up are designed to stand out. Pink Chameleon offers a vibrant, color-changing effect that shifts in different lights, providing an ever-evolving look. Passionate Purple delivers a deep, rich purple hue that promises lasting brilliance and shine. Midnight Plum, a dark, sultry shade, combines the best of deep purple and black for a truly unique color experience. Each kit contains everything needed to achieve a bold, expressive look at home, including color, bleach, and instructions.

The new Splat Hair Color options are available immediately on the Splat Hair Color website and will be available in April 2024 at CVS. These innovative colors join Splat Hair Color's extensive product line, known for its ease of use and professional-quality results.

"The introduction of these colors marks a significant milestone for Splat. While we have historically focused on temporary and semi-permanent options, our new offerings represent a breakthrough in our product line," said Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus VP of Marketing. "These colors feature a revolutionary bleach-free formula, enabling individuals with dark hair to achieve vibrant, bold hues without the need for bleach. This is a game-changer for consumers seeking to transform their look with intense, lasting color."

Unleash your spirit of rebellion, add a splash of joy to your life, or make a bold fashion statement today with Splat Hair Color! Embrace the power of vibrant self-expression and let your true colors shine.

Splat Hair Color caters to those passionate about expressing themselves through vibrant hues. With a commitment to ethical practices, Splat Hair Color offers a 100% vegan, cruelty-free range made in the USA, reflecting its status as a conscientious, women and family-owned and operated company. Splat provides a comprehensive selection of bold hair color products, from temporary (one wash) and 10 wash options to semi-permanent colors, designed to empower individuals to showcase their unique personalities and styles. At its core, Splat Hair Color aims to deliver an extensive, cost-effective, and high-quality semi-permanent hair color experience, underscoring its dedication to fostering independence, uniqueness, and a vibrant expression of individuality. Visit www.splathaircolor.com for more information.

