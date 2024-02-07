San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) ("Skye"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel classes of therapeutic drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will present an overview of the company and its programs in obesity and glaucoma at the 34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Date: February 13 - 14, 2024

Location: virtual

Presentation: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:40 am ET. The presentation will be available via webcast and archived in the News & Events section of Skye's Investor Relations website for a period of 90 days.

Chief Executive Officer & Chair Punit Dhillon and other members of Skye's executive team will be available for 1x1 meetings. To register for this event, please contact your Oppenheimer sales representative.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic processes. Backed by specialist life science investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that inhibits peripheral CB1, showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile in a Phase 1 study. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 clinical trial in obesity comparing monotherapy and combination arms of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist in mid-2024. SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion, a CB1 agonist, is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical trial of patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension, with interim data expected in Q1 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

ir@skyebioscience.com

(858) 410-0266

LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

617-308-4306

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's product development programs, business strategy, and expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including the timing of patient enrollment and clinical trial data updates. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including "anticipated," "plans," "goal," "focus," "aims," "intends," "believes," "can," "could," "challenge," "predictable," "will," "would," "may" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197129

SOURCE: Skye Bioscience, Inc.