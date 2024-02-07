ATHA Energy Corp.: ATHA Energy Provides Further Updates to Transactions With 92 Energy and Latitude Uranium

HIGHLIGHTS



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) ("ATHA") is pleased to provide another update on its previously announced proposed acquisition transactions (together, the "Transactions") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) ("Latitude") and 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) ("92E") further to its press releases dated December 7, 2023 and January 25, 2024.

ATHA is pleased to announce that in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), it has successfully obtained executed resolutions approving the Transactions from shareholders of ATHA holding greater than 50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ATHA ("ATHA Shares").

ATHA is also pleased to announce that Latitude has commenced mailing of its management information circular and related materials, copies of which are available under Latitude's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, with respect to Latitude's special meeting of shareholders to be held on February 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) called to approve ATHA's Transaction with Latitude, and that the 92E scheme process is progressing in accordance with the previously disclosed timetable.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO of ATHA, commented: "We are excited to update our shareholders on several material advancements to these transformational transactions that we believe position us to derive significant value from an industry-leading portfolio of uranium assets, at a time when market fundamentals have never been stronger." Adding further Mr. Boisjoli stated, "As we continue to work towards closing, we feel confident that ATHA is moving into a new era of growth and opportunity that is in line with our strategic goal of discovering and developing Canada's next generation of uranium assets."

For additional information on the Transactions, please refer to ATHA's news releases dated December 7, 2023 and January 25, 2024.

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in each of the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, with 6.4 million total acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims in the Athabasca Basin operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and Iso Energy Ltd.

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These forward-looking statements or information may relate to, among other things, the Transactions, including statements with respect to the Latitude and 92E shareholder meetings and the documents prepared by Latitude and 92E in connection therewith, the receipt of the required regulatory, stock exchange (including the CSE, TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange) and other approvals, and the ability of ATHA, Latitude and 92E to successfully close the Transactions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the ability of ATHA to satisfy the conditions imposed in connection with the completion of the Transactions, including finalization of meeting materials in connection with the 92E shareholder meeting, receipt of required shareholder, regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals, the ability of ATHA, 92E and Latitude to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the Transactions, other expectations and assumptions concerning the Transactions, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although each of ATHA, 92E and Latitude have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of ATHA, 92E and Latitude with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by ATHA, 92E and Latitude, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: inability of ATHA, 92E and Latitude to finalize meeting materials and/or obtain the requisite shareholder approvals; inability of ATHA, 92E and Latitude to complete the Transactions or satisfy certain conditions precedent thereto; the inability of ATHA to satisfy all conditions to its proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange; a material adverse change in the timing of any completion and the terms and conditions upon which the Transactions is completed; inability to satisfy or waive all conditions to closing the Transactions; shareholders or 92E or Latitude not approving the Transactions; the CSE and/or the TSX Venture Exchange not providing approval to the Transactions and all required matters related thereto; the inability of the consolidated entity to realize the benefits anticipated from the Transactions and the timing to realize such benefits, including the exploration and drilling targets; unanticipated changes in market price for ATHA Shares, 92E shares and/or Latitude shares; changes to ATHA's, 92E's and/or Latitude's current and future business and exploration plans and the strategic alternatives available thereto; growth prospects and outlook of the business of each of ATHA, 92E and Latitude; treatment of the Transactions under applicable competition laws and the Investment Canada Act; regulatory determinations and delays; any impacts of COVID-19 on the business of the consolidated entity and the ability to advance ATHA projects; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions in Canada, Australia and other jurisdictions where the applicable party conducts business. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the filings of ATHA and Latitude with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each of ATHA's and Latitude's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and filings of 92E with the Australian regulatory authorities. None of ATHA, 92E or Latitude undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.