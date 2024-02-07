Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2023: Orders received amounted close to EUR 5.0 billion and Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 619 million in 2023

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.

October-December 2023: Net sales remained at the previous year's level, Comparable EBITA decreased

Orders received decreased 17 percent to EUR 1,155 million (EUR 1,385 million).

- Orders received remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

- Orders received increased in South America, remained at the previous year's level in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and decreased in China, North America and Asia-Pacific.

- Net sales remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

- Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.56 (EUR 0.66). Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.65 (EUR 0.80).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -10 million (EUR -6 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 123 million (EUR -13 million).

January-December 2023: Net sales, Comparable EBITA and Comparable EBITA margin increased

Orders received remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 4,955 million (EUR 5,194 million).

- Orders received increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

- Orders received increased in South America, remained at the previous year's level in North America and decreased in EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific.

- Net sales increased in the Automation and Services segments and remained at the previous year's level in the Process Technologies segment.

- Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

EPS was EUR 1.94 (EUR 1.92). Adjusted EPS was EUR 2.28 (EUR 2.37).

Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -14 million (EUR 17 million).

Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 352 million (EUR 36 million).

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 21, 2024, a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for 2023. The proposed dividend equals 70 percent of the net result and it would be paid in two installments.



Guidance for 2024

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level or increase in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet reiterates the good/satisfactory short-term market outlook for services (capacity utilization good, customer activity satisfactory), the good short-term market outlook for flow control, automation systems and energy, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for pulp, board and paper, and tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak-satisfactory-good'.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Net sales and Comparable EBITA increased in 2023

"Valmet's orders received amounted close to EUR 5.0 billion in 2023. Orders received increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment. Orders received in Valmet's stable business totaled EUR 3.1 billion during 2023. During this period, stable business represented 63% of Valmet's orders received. This is a clear change in the company compared to 2014, when stable business represented 34% of orders received. Valmet's order backlog amounted close to EUR 4.0 billion at the end of 2023.

In 2023, Valmet's net sales increased to EUR 5.5 billion. Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 619 million, meaning that we have been able to increase Valmet's Comparable EBITA ten years in a row as an independent company. Valmet's Comparable EBITA margin increased to 11.2 percent in 2023. Over the past ten years, we have continuously raised the bar for our performance and focused on growing the company organically with improved profitability. At the same time, we have also moved systematically forward with mergers and acquisitions that have complemented our unique offering and significantly increased the amount of recurring, profitable and stable business in Valmet's business portfolio. In 2023, Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

The execution of Valmet's acquisition strategy took important steps forward in 2023. The acquisition of Tissue Converting business from Körber was completed during the fourth quarter, strengthening our Process Technologies and Services segments. During the third quarter we entered into an agreement to acquire the Process Gas Chromatography business of Siemens AG to strengthen our Automation segment. These acquisitions strengthen all of Valmet's three segments, complement Valmet's offering and enable us to serve our customers even better in the future. We are happy and proud to warmly welcome all the new colleagues to Valmet. Furthermore, the integration of Flow Control has now been completed and the targeted annual run rate synergies of EUR 25 million have been achieved, one year ahead of the originally communicated schedule.

In 2023, Valmet continued its systematic sustainability work based on its Sustainability360° Agenda. We placed significant emphasis on our Climate Program, which progressed well over the year. Valmet achieved one of the program's four targets well ahead of schedule and can now enable carbon neutral production for its pulp, paper and energy industry customers. In 2023, Valmet was included in the DJSI World and Europe indices for the tenth consecutive year. Furthermore, we received the best ranking in the MSCI ESG Ratings, and a gold medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment."

Update on the integration of Flow Control into Valmet

The merger of Neles into Valmet was completed on April 1, 2022. The integration of Flow Control (former Neles) is completed and the targeted annual run rate synergies of EUR 25 million have been achieved.

Key figures1

EUR million Q4/2023 Q4/2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Orders received 1,155 1,385 -17 % 4,955 5,194 -5 % Order backlog2 3,973 4,403 -10 % 3,973 4,403 -10 % Net sales 1,499 1,540 -3 % 5,532 5,074 9 % Comparable EBITA 183 196 -7 % 619 533 16 % % of net sales 12.2 % 12.7 %

11.2 % 10.5 %

EBITA 172 190 -9 % 605 550 10 % % of net sales 11.5 % 12.3 %

10.9 % 10.8 %

Operating profit (EBIT) 148 156 -5 % 507 436 16 % % of net sales 9.9 % 10.1 %

9.2 % 8.6 %

Profit before taxes 133 152 -13 % 473 431 10 % Profit for the period 103 121 -15 % 359 338 6 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.56 0.66 -15 % 1.94 1.92 1 % Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.65 0.80 -19 % 2.28 2.37 -4 % Equity per share, EUR2 13.93 13.54 3 % 13.93 13.54 3 % Cash flow provided by operating activities 123 -13

352 36 >100% Cash flow after investing activities -316 -45 >100% -181 56

Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes





15 % 17 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes





14 % 18 %

Return on equity (ROE)





14 % 18 %

Net debt to EBITDA ratio3





1.46 0.78

Gearing2





40 % 20 %

Equity to assets ratio2





43 % 49 %



1The calculation of key figures is presented on page 60.

2At end of period.

3Net debt to EBITDA ratio is a new alternative performance measure. It enables users of the financial information to prepare more meaningful analysis on Valmet's performance and is presented with comparatives from Q1/2023 onwards.

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million Q4/2023 Q4/2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Services 404 418 -3 % 1,760 1,756 0 % Automation 319 324 -1 % 1,340 1,081 24 % Flow Control 176 189 -7 % 789 576 37 % Automation Systems 143 135 6 % 551 505 9 % Process Technologies 432 644 -33 % 1,856 2,356 -21 % Pulp and Energy 227 280 -19 % 854 1,072 -20 % Paper 204 364 -44 % 1,002 1,285 -22 % Total 1,155 1,385 -17 % 4,955 5,194 -5 %

Net sales, EUR million Q4/2023 Q4/2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Services 508 505 1 % 1,784 1,606 11 % Automation 375 363 3 % 1,328 1,040 28 % Flow Control 196 191 2 % 777 551 41 % Automation Systems 180 172 4 % 551 489 13 % Process Technologies 615 672 -8 % 2,420 2,428 0 % Pulp and Energy 268 284 -5 % 1,067 1,081 -1 % Paper 347 388 -11 % 1,353 1,347 0 % Total 1,499 1,540 -3 % 5,532 5,074 9 %

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q4/2023 Q4/2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Services 91 95 -4 % 312 237 32 % Automation 79 78 2 % 248 190 30 % Process Technologies 25 38 -33 % 110 145 -24 % Other -13 -14 -10 % -50 -39 29 % Total 183 196 -7 % 619 533 16 %

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q4/2023 Q4/2022

2023 2022

Services 17.9 % 18.7 %

17.5 % 14.8 %

Automation 21.1 % 21.4 %

18.6 % 18.3 %

Process Technologies 4.1 % 5.6 %

4.5 % 6.0 %

Total 12.2 % 12.7 %

11.2 % 10.5 %



EBITA, EUR million Q4/2023 Q4/2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Services 80 94 -15 % 302 228 32 % Automation 80 71 13 % 245 170 45 % Process Technologies 29 36 -19 % 116 134 -14 % Other -18 -11 58 % -58 18

Total 172 190 -9 % 605 550 10 %

