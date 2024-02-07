Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935345 | ISIN: US8269191024 | Ticker-Symbol: LA5
Stuttgart
07.02.24
10:33 Uhr
108,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00115,0013:51
113,00115,0013:30
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 13:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silicon Labs Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

IoT leader reports results above expectations and anticipates growth in the first quarter

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 30, 2023 .

"Though the market environment remains volatile, with inventory corrections continuing across our end markets, we delivered top and bottom-line results ahead of expectations," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "We expect to return to sequential revenue growth, beginning in the first quarter, as our customers destock their inventories, design wins continue ramping to production, and bookings trends improve."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $87 million
  • Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $60 million
  • Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $27 million

Results on a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin was 50.6%
  • GAAP R&D expenses were $83 million
  • GAAP SG&A expenses were $34 million
  • GAAP operating loss was $73 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share was $(2.19)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 50.9%
  • Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million
  • Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $47 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(1.19)

As the company previously disclosed, it has determined that a material weakness in internal control related to the operation and documentation of certain inventory controls existed as of December 30, 2023 . As of the date of this release, the company has not identified any misstatements in its previously issued financial statements, and it expects to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner by the end of February 2024 .

Business Highlights

  • Selected as an honoree in the Embedded Technologies category at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its SiWx917 SoC. The x917 is the first Wi-Fi 6 combo chip in the Silicon Labs portfolio and is a Matter-ready, fully integrated single-chip solution with industry-leading low power consumption, ideal for secure cloud connectivity.

  • Announced the first phase of its collaboration with Arduino to integrate the Matter protocol into Arduino's integrated development environment, bringing simplicity and ease of use to wireless development for Silicon Labs developers as well as Arduino's 40 million users. Silicon Labs continues to lead in contributing to Matter development and mass market adoption.

  • On January 25 th, 2024, the company's board of directors authorized a $100 million repurchase plan for the company's common stock valid through the end of 2024.

Business Outlook

The company expects first-quarter revenue to be between $100 to $110 million . The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

  • GAAP gross margin to be 52%
  • GAAP operating expenses of approximately $118 million
  • GAAP diluted loss per share between $(1.89) to $(2.05)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

  • Non-GAAP gross margin to be 52%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $96 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.92) to $(1.04)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through March 8, 2024 .

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China ); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China ); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 30,
2023


December 31,
2022


December 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Revenues

$ 86,845


$ 257,325


$ 782,258


$1,024,106

Cost of revenues

42,919


100,028


321,672


381,549

Gross profit

43,926


157,297


460,586


642,557

Operating expenses:








Research and development

83,404


86,649


337,744


332,326

Selling, general and administrative

33,633


46,573


146,996


190,971

Operating expenses

117,037


133,222


484,740


523,297

Operating income (loss)

(73,111)


24,075


(24,154)


119,260

Other income (expense):








Interest income and other, net

3,610


4,299


19,165


13,915

Interest expense

(942)


(1,849)


(5,554)


(6,723)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(70,443)


26,525


(10,543)


126,452

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(15,536)


1,579


7,943


38,450

Equity-method earnings (loss)

(14,880)


415


(16,030)


3,400









Net income (loss)

$ (69,787)


$ 25,361


$ (34,516)


$ 91,402









Earnings (loss) per share:








Basic

$ (2.19)


$ 0.78


$ (1.09)


$ 2.61

Diluted

$ (2.19)


$ 0.76


$ (1.09)


$ 2.54









Weighted-average common shares outstanding:








Basic

31,848


32,542


31,804


35,086

Diluted

31,848


33,265


31,804


36,042

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended

December 30, 2023

Non-GAAP Income Statement Items


GAAP

Measure


GAAP

Percent of
Revenue


Stock
Compensation
Expense


Intangible Asset
Amortization


Termination
Costs


Non-
GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Percent of
Revenue

Revenues


$86,845




























Gross profit


43,926


50.6 %


$132


$ --


$152


$44,210


50.9 %
















Research and development


83,404


96.0 %


8,588


6,193


5,993


62,630


72.1 %
















Selling, general and administrative


33,633


38.7 %


2,321


19


2,970


28,323


32.6 %
















Operating income (loss)


(73,111)


(84.2) %


11,041


6,212


9,115


(46,743)


(53.8) %



Three Months Ended

December 30, 2023

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share


GAAP

Measure


Stock

Compensation
Expense*


Intangible
Asset
Amortization*


Termination
Costs*


Equity-Method

Investment
Adjustments*


Income

Tax

Adjustments


Non-

GAAP

Measure

Net income (loss)


$(69,787)


$11,041


$6,212


$9,115


$14,880


$(9,409)


$(37,948)
















Diluted shares outstanding


31,848












31,848
















Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$(2.19)












$(1.19)


* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)


Business Outlook


Three Months Ending

March 30, 2024



GAAP

Measure


Non-GAAP

Adjustments**


Non-GAAP

Measure

Gross margin


52 %


0 %


52 %








Operating expenses


$118


$22


$96








Diluted loss per share - low


$(2.05)


$1.01


$(1.04)








Diluted loss per share - high


$(1.89)


$0.97


$(0.92)
















** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $15.9 million, intangible asset amortization of $6.1 million, termination costs of $0.5 million, and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



December 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 227,504


$ 499,915

Short-term investments

211,720


692,024

Accounts receivable, net

29,295


71,437

Inventories

194,295


100,417

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

75,117


97,570

Total current assets

737,931


1,461,363

Property and equipment, net

145,890


152,016

Goodwill

376,389


376,389

Other intangible assets, net

59,533


84,907

Other assets, net

123,313


94,753

Total assets

$1,443,056


$2,169,428





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 57,498


$ 89,860

Revolving line of credit

45,000


--

Deferred revenue and returns liability

2,117


6,780

Other current liabilities

58,955


89,136

Total current liabilities

163,570


185,776

Convertible debt, net

--


529,573

Other non-current liabilities

70,804


49,071

Total liabilities

234,374


764,420

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued

--


--

Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;

31,897 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at

December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

3


3

Additional paid-in capital

16,973


--

Retained earnings

1,192,731


1,415,693

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,025)


(10,688)

Total stockholders' equity

1,208,682


1,405,008

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,443,056


$2,169,428

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended


December 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Operating Activities




Net income (loss)

$ (34,516)


$ 91,402

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities of continuing operations:




Depreciation of property and equipment

25,707


22,524

Amortization of other intangible assets

25,374


34,071

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

960


2,003

Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt

--


3

Stock -based compensation expense

48,208


60,510

Equity-method (earnings) loss

16,030


(3,400)

Deferred income taxes

(11,815)


(18,240)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

42,142


26,876

Inventories

(93,398)


(51,044)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(10,733)


(31,240)

Accounts payable

(25,644)


36,797

Other current liabilities and income taxes

(37,793)


(12,738)

Deferred revenue and returns liability

(4,663)


(7,069)

Other non-current liabilities

29,793


(9,181)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

(30,348)


141,274





Investing Activities




Purchases of marketable securities

(103,485)


(607,237)

Sales of marketable securities

395,565


223,354

Maturities of marketable securities

200,530


650,946

Purchases of property and equipment

(22,282)


(26,525)

Purchases of other assets

(520)


--

Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations

469,808


240,538





Financing Activities




Proceeds from issuance of debt

80,000


--

Payments on debt

(571,157)


(21)

Repurchases of common stock

(217,137)


(883,424)

Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards

(18,189)


(15,387)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

14,612


11,779

Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations

(711,871)


(887,053)





Discontinued Operations




Operating activities

--


(69,467)

Net cash used in discontinued operations

--


(69,467)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(272,411)


(574,708)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

499,915


1,074,623

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 227,504


$ 499,915

SOURCE Silicon Labs

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.