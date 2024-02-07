Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Toilet Board Coalition Recognizes Global Sanitation Businesses as Accelerator Graduates

Ten Kimberly-Clark Leaders Served as Cohort Mentors in 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Toilet Board Coalition, founded in 2015 to accelerate business solutions to the sanitation crisis, honored 12 global sanitation businesses addressing the sanitation crisis as 2023 graduates of its Accelerator program. The Accelerator matches corporate mentors with businesses that are leading innovation in sanitation and driving progress to achieve access to sanitation and hygiene for all by 2030.

The Accelerator offers guidance for business model development, contact with investors, business advice through expert mentors and the opportunity for sanitation entrepreneurs to engage and build a long-term relationship with Toilet Board Coalition members and partners over a 12-month period. Kimberly-Clark is a founding member of the Toilet Board Coalition. Ten Kimberly-Clark leaders served as mentors for the 2023 cohort entrepreneurs.

According to the latest report from the Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in 2022, 1.5 billion people lacked safe health services, including 419 million who practiced open defecation. The Accelerator program, in its ninth year, has 70 graduates impacting more than 3 million people daily. Accelerator businesses serve low-income areas across Asia, Africa and - for the first time in 2023 - Latin America.

Kimberly-Clark is recognizing the leaders who invested their time as mentors for the latest Accelerator graduates:

Arena Recycling: Sandra Rojas

INORA: Alma Alejandro

Cresa: Shaon Ahsan & Marcela Rendón

Brixsan: Natalia Tobón & Silvia Kaneku

M&S Agroindustria: Segundo Perez & Paola Grimberg

Servicios Y Soluciones A&S: Eduardo Nieto & Mario Cuevas

Kimberly-Clark's active collaboration with the Toilet Board Coalition reflects its global commitment to improving sanitation and addressing the problem on a large scale. By supporting projects focused on prosperity and circularity in the sanitation economy, the company demonstrates its vision and contributes positively to the dignity of life, cementing its role as an agent of change.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of people's lives in more than 175 countries. Driven by innovation, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help them experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, which includes Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, rank 1st or 2nd in market share in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support environmental conservation, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Toilet Board Coalition

Founded in 2015, the Toilet Board Coalition accelerates business solutions to the global sanitation crisis. The Coalition facilitates vital partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporations, NGOs, investors and governments that share a commitment to achieve access to sanitation and hygiene for all by 2030 (SDG 6.2).

Through its world-renowned Accelerator, the Toilet Board Coalition provides business model design, corporate mentorship and access to investments for Sanitation Economy entrepreneurs serving low-income markets. To date, the Coalition has graduated 70 SMEs, impacting more than 3 million people daily and unlocking $33 million in financing. The diverse approach to sanitation of our more than 80 members is proud to lead to essential innovation in toilet design, circular recovery of biological resources and smart digital technologies to ensure safe and sustainable sanitation for all.

The Toilet Board Coalition and its work are made possible by the generous support of its Members. The Toilet Board Coalition's work in the LATAM region is co-financed by IDB and IDB Lab through the Source of Innovation alliance and delivered in collaboration with Water For People. Content is the responsibility of the Toilet Board Coalition and does not necessarily reflect the views of Members and partners.

Learn more at https://www.toiletboard.org/





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com