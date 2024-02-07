Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
07.02.2024 | 13:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List 32/24

Effective Friday, March 1, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm
AB) will amend the Equity Derivatives Fee List for market makers as described
below. 

Product growth segment incentive:

 -- Under relevant market making schemes, a new segment and related incentive
   will be introduced for new and illiquid equity underlyings.
 -- Market makers will benefit from a monthly 100% fee rebate in the respective
   products (underlyings) on this segment if quoted according to requirements.
 -- Sections 1.5.1, 1.5.3 and 1.5.4 in the market maker fee list will be
   updated accordingly.

Updates to non-performance fee calculations:

 -- For the Swedish market making scheme, the calculation will be changed to
   use a variable fee per traded contract (from currently applying a
   percentage to fee amount charged).
 -- For the Nordic and Swedish market making schemes, the applicable fees per
   contract will be updated regarding Swedish instruments.
 -- The non-performance fee will be calculated and charged on a quarterly
   basis.
 -- The non-performance fee is charged in cases where a market maker has failed
   to meet its obligations and is only relevant to members that have signed a
   market maker commitment for qualifying subclasses of equity derivatives.
 -- Section 1.5.5 in the market maker fee list will be updated accordingly and
   also with editorial updates.



Please find a draft version of the amended fee list, with changes marked in
red, attached to this notice. 



For further information, please see the attached files.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193451
