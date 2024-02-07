NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List 32/24

Effective Friday, March 1, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will amend the Equity Derivatives Fee List for market makers as described below. Product growth segment incentive: -- Under relevant market making schemes, a new segment and related incentive will be introduced for new and illiquid equity underlyings. -- Market makers will benefit from a monthly 100% fee rebate in the respective products (underlyings) on this segment if quoted according to requirements. -- Sections 1.5.1, 1.5.3 and 1.5.4 in the market maker fee list will be updated accordingly. Updates to non-performance fee calculations: -- For the Swedish market making scheme, the calculation will be changed to use a variable fee per traded contract (from currently applying a percentage to fee amount charged). -- For the Nordic and Swedish market making schemes, the applicable fees per contract will be updated regarding Swedish instruments. -- The non-performance fee will be calculated and charged on a quarterly basis. -- The non-performance fee is charged in cases where a market maker has failed to meet its obligations and is only relevant to members that have signed a market maker commitment for qualifying subclasses of equity derivatives. -- Section 1.5.5 in the market maker fee list will be updated accordingly and also with editorial updates. Please find a draft version of the amended fee list, with changes marked in red, attached to this notice. For further information, please see the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1193451