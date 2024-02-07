Kosovo plans to auction off 950 MW of renewables over the next two years, to the tune of €1.2 billion ($1.29 billion).Kosovo is planning a series of auctions for renewable energy and battery energy storage systems. Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli has revealed plans for further procurement exercises for 950 MW of renewables, totaling €1.2 billion, after announcing the shortlisted bidders in the nation's first solar auction. "With the same enthusiasm, we will develop other competitive projects as part of this package, starting with the 150 MW wind auction that we will launch this year," said ...

