Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Rolls Out Advanced AI-Powered Safe Entry Stations at Trinity Hospital

First deployment in Northeast India to serve as showcase for 8 Northeastern states

Revenue generating with potential for significant expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its state-of-the-art AI-driven Safe Entry Stations will be deployed at Trinity Hospital, Mizoram, India. This strategic initiative aims to revolutionize the screening process for vitals and mental health. Moreover, this sets the stage for broader deployment across privately held hospitals in Northeastern states. This is the company's first deployment in Northeast India which will also serve as a showcase for 8 North Eastern States in India.

Northeast India, encompassing eight states-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim-houses a population exceeding 50 million. This region represents a significant demographic and strategic area, poised for transformative healthcare advancements and economic growth.

This deployment marks Predictmedix AI's commitment to advancing healthcare solutions by introducing cutting-edge technology to facilitate efficient and securely screening process in healthcare for vitals as well as mental health. The approach involves the implementation of AI-driven Safe Entry Stations at Trinity Hospital and a planned expansion to other privately held hospitals in Northeastern states of India, targeting improved health and safety measures.



The impact of this deployment is multifaceted, encompassing not only the generation of revenue through the implementation of Safe Entry Stations but also solidifying Predictmedix AI's position as a pivotal entity in driving transformative healthcare solutions within the region. In addition, the partnership model with Trinity Hospital, a private healthcare institution, includes a revenue-sharing agreement where 70 percent of the revenue generated from each patient screened by the AI-Powered Safe Entry Stations will be allocated to Predictmedix AI. This arrangement not only underscores the financial viability of the deployment but also highlights the potential for substantial revenue growth as the technology is adopted across additional healthcare facilities.



"We are excited to bring our AI-powered Safe Entry Stations to Trinity Hospital, enhancing their triage capabilities," commented Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI. " This strategic deployment not only serves the immediate needs of Trinity Hospital but also lays the groundwork for a comprehensive expansion across Northeastern India, showcasing our commitment to advancing health and safety measures.



Predictmedix AI's Safe Entry Stations utilize advanced artificial intelligence for quick and reliable health assessments, contributing to a safer and more streamlined triage process. The company looks forward to working closely with Trinity Hospital and other healthcare institutions in the region, providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving challenges in healthcare.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

