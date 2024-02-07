Senzime licensee Fukuda Denshi launches integrated TetraGraph module in Japanese market

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) Senzime, an industry leader in algorithm-based patient monitoring solutions, today announced that Fukuda Denshi, its licensee in the Japanese market, is launching the first integrated TetraGraph module. The new NH-100 module, powered by Senzime's TetraGraph technology, is now marketed by Fukuda Denshi as an integrated solution for their bedside patient monitors to facilitate EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring in the operating room.

"This is an important milestone for Senzime and the result of a joint co-development project over the last few years. This new, first of its kind, integrated EMG module for neuromuscular monitoring powered by our algorithms, is offered in Japan as an accessory to Fukuda's extensive installed base of patient monitors, and as an alternative solution to the existing portable, stand-alone TetraGraph. With a total of around 15,000 operating rooms in Japan, the new module offers excellent opportunities to increase the market penetration and increase sales of our TetraSens electrodes," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

The new Fukuda Denshi NH-100 module connects to Senzime's TetraSens disposable sensors. The module is sold initially as an accessory in Japan to the Dynascope 1000 series DS-1200 system used for bedside patient monitoring of vital signs.

Since 2016, Senzime has a license agreement with Fukuda Denshi, a leader in the patient monitoring market with annual sales exceeding US$ 1 billion. By the agreement, Fukuda Denshi is granted exclusive rights to license and commercialize Senzime's TetraGraph technology in the Japanese market under its own brand. Senzime generates revenues from Fukuda via manufacturing of certain products, product sales as well as royalty compensation based on actual sales in the Japanese market.

