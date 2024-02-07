Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Join us at booth #814 in the MTCC South Building to learn more about GEOH5, the open-source data structure that is taking down interoperability barriers and contributing to the faster advancement of technology among its thousands of users, with increasing acceptance across the geosciences.

"The recognition by AME has been the result of a collaborative team effort and our long-term commitment to innovation and technological advancement", says John McGaughey, Founder and President at Mira Geoscience.

Along with the GEOH5 innovation, our team of expert geoscientists will be available to:

Discuss your software and consulting needs with you.

Provide a live demo of the latest versions of Geoscience ANALYST and GOCAD Mining Suite.

Talk to you about Geoscience INTEGRATOR, the true 4D geoscientific data management platform, fully compatible with Geoscience ANALYST.

We are also looking forward to celebrating our 25th anniversary with our customers, peers, and fellow geoscientists at this year's conference.

For more information about our presence at PDAC 2024, visit: https://www.mirageoscience.com/pdac-2024/.

For more information about GEOH5, visit: https://www.mirageoscience.com/geoh5-framework-for-geoscience-data-and-model-portability/.

About Mira Geoscience

Since 1999, Mira Geoscience has been dedicated to driving technological innovation and excellence in the realm of geoscience, pioneering the application of advanced geological and geophysical modelling, 3D-GIS technology, integrated interpretation and visualization, open-source technology, and 4D multi-disciplinary data management in the mining and mineral exploration industries. They develop cutting-edge software solutions and provide best-in-class consulting services that empower their wide range of customers - from majors, mid-tiers, junior explorers to geological surveys, governmental organizations, and universities - to make the best geoscience-based business decisions.

Mira Geoscience is a privately-owned Canadian company, with head office in Montreal, QC.

For further information: Media Contact: Maria Soto, Phone: 778-329-0430 ext.35, Email: marias@mirageoscience.com





Figure 1. John McGaughey (at left), Mira Geoscience's President, accepting the 2023 AME Innovation Award (close captured on the right) for the development of GEOH5, during the 2024 AME Award Ceremony in Vancouver, BC, on January 26, 2024.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/197045_22f1d0c294576a5c_001full.jpg





Figure 2. A Python processing routine in a Jupyter notebook (at left) provides its output as a new or updated GEOH5 format file, the 3D visualization of which is refreshed with a click in the Geoscience ANALYST application at right.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/197045_22f1d0c294576a5c_002full.jpg

