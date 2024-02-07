Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural data company in North America, is pleased to announce the onboarding of a new enterprise contract with a prominent player in Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances ("PFAS") remediation in water. PFAS are synthetic chemicals that have garnered significant attention due to their widespread use and potential environmental and health concerns.

After completing a 2-stage pilot program, during which the client sent calibrated samples to ensure that Deveron's subsidiary, A&L Laboratories Canada, met specific measurement comparison goals, the Company and the client have agreed to utilize A&L for its internal testing needs. This will assess the success of their PFAS water removal technology.

PFAS have found use in a wide range of industrial and consumer products due to their unique properties, including oil and water repellency, heat resistance, and low surface tension. Common applications include non-stick cookware, water-repellent outdoor gear, food packaging (e.g., fast-food wrappers), and firefighting foam. One of the most significant concerns with PFAS is their persistence in the environment; these chemicals do not easily break down and can accumulate in soil, water, and living organisms over time. Noteworthy states where PFAS testing, and regulation have commenced include Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, California, Maine, and New Hampshire.

"PFAS testing presents a very exciting opportunity for Deveron," commented David MacMillan, Deveron's President, and CEO. "A&L's history of both scientific quality and timely turnaround of agricultural soil samples will provide the Company with advantages as it enters this new and growing market. With increasing federal regulation and growing societal concern, we see this as a great opportunity to become a leader in the market and support our community."

About Deveron

Deveron is an agriculture technology company that uses data and insights to help farmers and large agriculture enterprises increase yields, reduce costs and improve farm outcomes. The company employs a digital process that leverages data collected on farms across North America to drive unbiased interpretation of production decisions, ultimately recommending how to optimize input use. Our team of agronomists and data scientists build products that recommend ways to better manage fertilizer, seed, fungicide, and other farm inputs. Additionally, we have a national network of data technicians that are deployed to collect various types of farm data, from soil to drone, that build a basis of our best-in-class data layers. Our focus is the US and Canada where 1 billion acres of farmland are actively farmed annually.

For more information and to join our community, please visit www.deveron.com.

Philip Linton

VP Corporate Development

plinton@deveron.com

Tel: 647-622-0076

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. Without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various degrees of risk. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to possible future events and conditions and, by their nature, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the worldwide price of agricultural commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in agriculture, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. Additional information regarding the material factors and assumptions that were applied in making these forward looking statements as well as the various risks and uncertainties we face are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis of our financial results and other continuous disclosure documents and financial statements we file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. The Company relies on litigation protection for forward looking statements.

SOURCE: Deveron Corp.