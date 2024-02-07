Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2024) - PathogenDx, a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety, announced the launch of D3 Array-UTI, a differentiated multiplexed PCR test that detects 26 pathogens and 12 antibiotic resistance gene markers to aid clinicians in delivering rapid UTI treatment. Powered by the Company's novel multiplexed molecular diagnostics technology, D3 Array-UTI features testing in triplicate for quality assurance, with qualitative and quantitative results in the same reaction, as well as automated, cloud-based data analysis, reporting and management.

"Providing a proper UTI diagnosis is a race against the clock," said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO, Milan Patel. "An individual is risking continued pain and discomfort, chronic infections, kidney infection, and in severe cases, sepsis. D3 Array-UTI is transformative in the world of diagnostics, superseding current approaches by improving the value proposition for clinical labs on multiple fronts; from optimizing the cost of testing, streamlining analytics and reporting, concentrating all targets in a single well in triplicate, delivering higher throughput without compromising content, and ensuring robust results. This technology is a step forward in addressing some of the inherent challenges laboratories are currently facing in running multiplex qPCR panels for UTIs, and I am delighted to say that laboratories, physicians and ultimately patients will benefit with these advances."

D3 Array-UTI is the latest addition to the platform of tests based on PathogenDx's patented Dynamic Dimensional Detection (D3 Array), which combines a unique microarray architecture that significantly increases sensitivity, with detection and discrimination of pathogens and antibiotic resistant gene markers via rapid concurrent room temperature hybridization. The array is equipment agnostic, making it compatible with routine molecular instrumentation and existing workflow.

D3-Array-UTI utilizes a foil-sealed 96-well plate, allowing labs to use only the wells needed without incurring additional cost and waste for unused wells on a plate. Data analysis and reporting is automated using PathogenDx's Augury proprietary cloud-based data analysis and data management tool, reducing the time and cost of deciphering results. These technological features will help advance UTI diagnosis, enhancing both patient care and time to treatment.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx is a leader in next-generation microarray technology for better health and safety. Its mission is to become the new standard in nucleic acid-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics (for research use only), food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly detect and identify up to 50 pathogens simultaneously, in a single test, in six hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's molecular-testing products are disrupting traditional approaches to pathogen detection to detect, identify and quantify pathogens that threaten human health, our ecosystem and the environment. This technology helps businesses deliver safer products that lead to healthier lives. For more information, visit www.pathogendx.com.



Media Contact:

Mattio Communications

pathogendx@mattio.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197070

SOURCE: PathogenDx, Inc.