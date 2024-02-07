Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse split and Change of ISIN for Redwood Pharma AB (61/24)

Referring to the bulletin from Redwood Pharma AB's extraordinary meeting, held on January 19, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from February 8, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: REDW Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0008294789 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 7, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0021512134 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 8, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co