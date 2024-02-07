Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse split and Change of ISIN for Redwood Pharma AB (61/24)

Referring to the bulletin from Redwood Pharma AB's extraordinary meeting, held
on January 19, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in
relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
February 8, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 REDW        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0008294789    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 7, 2024     
New ISIN code:                SE0021512134    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Feb 8, 2024     



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co
