Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Appoints Abe Smith as Chief of Global Field Operations

Former Zoom executive brings enterprise experience driving revenue at leading Silicon Valley cloud companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024(NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced the appointment of Abe Smith as the company's Chief of Global Field Operations. He will be responsible for leading field sales worldwide as Freshworks grows upmarket and new business increasingly comes from field sales. Smith brings nearly 25 years of experience at public software companies Zoom, Oracle and Cisco (WebEx), leading teams responsible for building relationships to top enterprise customers and driving more than $1 billion in revenue.



"Abe is an impressive leader who has successfully scaled field sales from local to international and mid market to enterprise. This makes him exceptionally equipped to support Freshworks' diverse customer base while helping us engage larger organizations," said Dennis Woodside, President at Freshworks. "His expertise will be invaluable to Freshworks as we accelerate our field sales to meet soaring demand and complement our in-bound motion, all with the goal of reaching $1 billion in annual revenue in 2026."

Most recently serving as the Head of International at Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), Smith scaled the field sales organization outside the United States as the company grew from roughly $300 million to over $4 billion during his tenure. Before Zoom, he served as President of EMIA (Europe, Middle East, India, Africa) at Cision, where he was responsible for over 2,000 employees. Before that, he was Group Vice President of Oracle's Global Sales Unit where he achieved annual growth rates as much as 90 percent and led the fastest growing division within Marketing Cloud.

"Freshworks' success and global reach serves as a beacon of inspiration for millions of entrepreneurs around the world and I'm excited to be part of this incredible team and turn great beginnings into hyper scale," Smith said. "Work is changing forever and the next decade will be dramatically altered by generative AI - a tailwind Freshworks is rightly apt to ride. Offering a range of powerful AI-enabled solutions for all aspects of the company is crucial to becoming a billion-dollar company and I believe Freshworks is well on its way to achieving that impressive milestone."

Smith joins the executive leadership team and reports to Freshworks' President Dennis Woodside and CEO Girish Mathrubootham.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc.,and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

© 2024 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

Media Relations Contact:

Erika Howard

PR@freshworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/281a5e45-e5de-4cf6-b6a2-9f51579647b6