The "France Compact Construction Equipment Market Strategic Assessment Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France compact construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2022 to 2029.

Compact excavators accounted for the largest market share of the France compact construction equipment market in 2022. Application of compact construction equipment in the material handling segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. Rising investment in housing, warehouse expansion, and public infrastructure projects is expected to drive the demand for compact excavators in the France compact construction equipment market.

In 2022, Rhenus (logistics company) leased two new warehouses, each of 18,000 m2, in Paris and Lyon. The warehouse in Paris consists of 6,000 m2 of cells, designed to increase the capacity of the warehouse in response to the rising number of new clients. In 2022, Akzo Nobel (a Dutch multinational company) announced an investment of USD 21.3 billion to expand its production and upgrade its two production sites in France.

In 2021, the country received an investment of approximately USD 800 million to build 340,000 m2 of housing and more than 1,600,000 m for business and industrial activities. The France Relance, in 2020, invested around USD 4.2 billion for the upgradation of the country's housing stock. Investments by the government in residential projects will increase the demand for compact aerial platforms in the France compact construction equipment market during the forecast period.

In 2022, the French government approved a bypass project in Rouen. This bypass is designed to connect with the A28 and A13 Autoroutes on the city's eastern side. The construction is expected to commence in 2027 or 2028. The bypass length would be 25.786 miles, with an approximate investment of USD 950.1 million. The government will grant USD 262.7 million, while the region will invest USD 219.8 million in the project.

Caterpillar, Volvo CE, Komatsu, Kobelco, SANY, and Hitachi Construction Machinery are front runners in the France compact construction equipment market. These companies have substantial market share and offer diverse sets of compact equipment. For instance, Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Volvo CE account for the highest revenue in the France compact construction equipment market.

Manitou, Merlo Spa, Toyota Material Handling, Bobcat, Yanmar, and Mecalac are niche players in the France compact construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the French market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2022 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2022 39922 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 57342 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered France

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

SANY

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Kubota

Kobelco

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Other Prominent Vendors

Bobcat

Liebherr

Manitou

Wacker Neuson

Yanmar

MERLO S.p.A.

Magni TH

Mecalac

Toyota Material Handling

Develon

SENNEBOGEN

Distributor Profiles

M3

Aprolis

Avlo Group

COBEMAT

Mini BTP

Ludimat

Sodineg

Blanchard BTP

Bouchard Manutention

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Type

Excavators

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Track Loaders

Skid Steer Loaders

Telehandlers

Forklifts

Aerial Platforms

Others (Articulated Loaders, Truck Carriers)

Segmentation by Application

Material Handling

Maintenance Utility Works

Waste Management

Other Applications

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Warehouse Logistics

Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants)

