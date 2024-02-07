Anzeige
07.02.2024 | 14:14
Phoreus Biotech Appoints David Schaefer as CEO to Lead Development of Innovative Drug Delivery Nanocarriers

OLATHE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Phoreus Biotech, an innovator in peptide nanocarriers for drug and vaccine delivery, is proud to announce the appointment of David Schaefer as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in commercial healthcare management, biotechnology, and strategic development, Schaefer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

"Phoreus Biotech is at the cutting edge of nanocarrier-delivered therapies," said Schaefer. "Our ability to take therapies to targeted cells, at lower and more effective doses, will change patient outcomes and enable so many promising therapies that have faced administration route, side effect, and effectiveness challenges."

Schaefer's extensive experience in diagnostics, medical devices, and collaborative clinical research makes him an ideal fit for Phoreus Biotech as the company focuses its next steps on clinical applications and pharmaceutical partnerships.

"We are excited to have David Schaefer join our team," said Dr. Michael Coe, founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Phoreus Biotech. "His extensive experience in working with leading clinical researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop patient-focused applications will complement our recent breakthroughs in shelf-stable mRNA and targeted compound delivery."

With the appointment of David Schaefer as CEO, Phoreus Biotech is poised to complete several collaborative research and industry partnership agreements as the company continues to expand its laboratory capabilities and personnel.

About Phoreus Biotech

Phoreus Biotech is an Olathe, Kansas-based life science company and is the provider of three proprietary nanocarrier platforms with the flexibility and capacity to deliver genetic medicine and therapeutics. Early applications of the Branched Amphipathic Peptide Capsules (BAPC®), Corralling Amphipathic Peptide Capsules (CAPC®), and Amphipathic Peptide Capsules (APC) target increased efficacy in the delivery of vaccines, cancer therapies, antibiotics, and antifungals.

Contact Information

Brian Tosh
Director of Marketing and Business Development
brian.tosh@phoreusbiotech.com
913-307-7364

SOURCE: Phoreus Biotech

