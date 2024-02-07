Axiomatic Media, LLC: Labor Relations Radio Releases Four-Part Series on the War on Independent Contractors

Up to 70 million Americans who earn income as full- or part-time gig workers, freelancers and other independent contractors may have their incomes cut due to new Labor Department rule.

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / LaborUnionNews.com's Labor Relations Radio has released a four-part series on the War on Independent Contractors.





Labor Relations Radio





While there are up to 70 million Americans who earn income as full- or part-time gig workers, freelancers and other independent contractors, very few nationwide know about the U.S. Department of Labor's rule set to go into effect on March 11, 2024, and how it may negatively impact their income.

"With the Department of Labor issuing its final rule on what constitutes a 1099 independent contractor versus a W2 employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act," stated Labor Relations Radio host Peter List, "the Labor Department is attacking up to 70 million full- and part-time gig workers, freelancers and other independent contractors' ability to earn a living to support their families."

The podcast series on the War on Independent Contractors has been aired in four parts:

Part One features Congressman Kevin Kiley (R-CA) and his efforts to end the Department of Labor's War on Independent Contractors.

Part Two is an interview with Fight for Freelancers co-founder Kim Kavin and her attorney from the Pacific Legal Foundation, Wilson Freeman, who filed one of the first federal lawsuits against the Department of Labor and its rule.

Part Three is a discussion with Liya Palagashvili, an economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, about a new Mercatus study on the damaging effects of California's War on Independent Contractors through the disastrous AB5.

Part Four is the final episode in the four-part series and goes to where the War on Independent Contractors began: to California. In this episode, six independent contractors from California - ranging from writers to musicians, as well as an independent filmmaker, a radio journalist, and yoga instructor - join the podcast to share their stories on how the War on Independent Contractors crippled their careers.

"The fact that independent contractors cannot be unionized, state and federal bureaucrats are now doing the bidding of unions to destroy the 'gig economy,'" List continued. "In the process, they are potentially destroying the livelihoods of independent contractors across hundreds of professions and across the political spectrum."

To learn more about the War on Independent Contractors, go here.

Contact Information

Peter List

Editor

laborunionnews@protonmail.com

888-668-6466

SOURCE: LaborUnionNews.com

View the original press release on newswire.com.