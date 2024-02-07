Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Announces Customer Wins in the Philippines

Intrusion Shield continues to gain traction in a wide variety of industries

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Intrusion, Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyber-attack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced the expansion of Intrusion Shield SaaS services in the Philippines.

The recent first quarter customer agreements are with new customers who operate in different sectors of the Philippines economy, including natural gas exploration and development, water utilities, and the government sector. After successful proof of concepts (POCs), the new agreements allow for the expansion of Intrusion Shield protection and broader use within these organizations.

"We are excited to announce these new customer agreements, which will utilize Intrusion Shield's capabilities to help protect a wide variety of organizations, including critical infrastructure, from cyber attackers," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "Cyber-attacks have been on the rise worldwide, and we believe that our suite of Shield products provides a much-needed ability to improve the effectiveness of a cybersecurity team and provide them with greater capabilities to identify, deflect, and eliminate new and emerging cyber threats they may encounter. Our agreements with these new customers and the anticipated additional deployments in the future highlight the continued traction we are seeing with our go-to-market strategy as we continue to focus on satisfying our customers' needs with cost-effective SaaS cybersecurity solutions for their enterprise."

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based SaaS security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

