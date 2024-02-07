SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Publishes Customer Experience and Results Across Three Key Installations

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today published empirical demonstration of SOBRcheck performance across three installed customers. The following is a summary of case studies based on customer data and experiences:

TerraTech Services

Key Performance Indicator

TerraTech has experienced an effective 100% pass rate with SOBRcheck, versus their experienced 60% - 70% industry average weekly violator rate.

Customer Experience

"We have achieved full participation from our CEO down to our newest employee, and we have experienced tremendous success with SOBRcheck. We couldn't be happier with the technology and our partnership with SOBRsafe." - TerraTech Health, Safety and Environment Manager

View case study

Big Horn County, Montana

Key Performance Indicator

Since the July 2023 implementation, monthly scans have grown from 21 to 225, and the pass rate has increased from 67% to 92%.

Customer Experience

"In providing cost-effective monitoring services for more than 100 community members, SOBRcheck has been a big win for our county staff, taxpayers and participants." - Big Horn County Misdemeanor Probation and Pre-Trial Services Officer

View case study

Alternatives, Inc.

Key Performance Indicator

Replacing observed breathalyzer process with SOBRcheck has yielded up to 4x faster throughput at check-in/check-out.

Customer Experience

"SOBRcheck's innovative technology creates significant efficiencies, freeing up invaluable time to empower client recovery. We couldn't be happier with the technology and our partnership with SOBRsafe." - Alternatives, Inc. CEO

View case study

---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com