Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
07.02.2024

Invitation to Presentation of Cantargia's Year-End Report 2023 on February 22 at 3.00 p.m. CET

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia AB will publish the company's year-end report for 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 07:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 22, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Cantargia's CEO, Göran Forsberg, and CFO, Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the year-end report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/cantargia-q4-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047304

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: http://www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact:

Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

