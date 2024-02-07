Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM), a subsidiary of the Asahi Kasei Group, has developed the AK5707, an ultra-low-power monaural 16-bit A/D converter (ADC) equipped with the integrated Acoustic Activity Analyzer (AAA), an analog acoustic event detector (AED). The AK5707 is an excellent fit for IoT security applications, such as wireless cameras and smart doorbells, due to its low power consumption, small package size, and advanced sound differentiation capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207170717/en/

Asahi Kasei Microdevices' newly developed AK5707, a low-power monaural 16-bit ADC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Operating at only 34µA, the AK5707's AAA block listens for acoustic events fitting user-customizable profiles and, upon detection, activates the device's built-in ADC, initiating recording to the integrated audio buffer. Simultaneously, it generates an interrupt to wake the external System-on-Chip (SoC). Since any qualifying acoustic event has been recorded into the AK5707's internal buffer, the SoC can retroactively analyze the audio activity that occurred while it was asleep and/or booting up. This approach allows most of the system to sleep until the moment of detection, significantly reducing standby power and extending the end product's battery life.

Flexible acoustic parameter settings allow for the detection of various sounds and patterns.

The AK5707's Acoustic Activity Analyzer block, which consumes only 34µA while listening for qualifying audio events, is far more capable than typical loudness-based detection. The AAA constantly tracks the current noise floor and adjusts its detection parameters in response, reducing false positives and increasing battery life in noisier environments. AKM has created a suite of specific detection profiles for the AAA, including glass-break, alarm patterns such as T3/T4, crying baby, and human voice; these profiles are configurable, with multiple acoustic parameters that can be set by the user. Additionally, the AAA can perform general audio content classification as a function of frequency content and duration criteria, which are set by the user.

ADC provides 95 dB SNR for only 200 µA.

The AK5707's newly-developed monaural ADC block (16-bit resolution, up to 48 kHz) features significantly reduced power consumption without compromising on performance: it achieves 95 dB SNR while consuming only 200 µA. This reduction in active power makes the AK5707 ideal for always-on battery-powered systems.

Integrated AC coupling caps result in PCB area savings.

The AK5707 comes in a space-saving 1.53x1.58 mm CSP package. To minimize PCB space, AKM has integrated the ADC block's AC coupling capacitors into the device, reducing the number of external components needed. If the device is powered from a single 1.8V power supply, then only one external component (a single bypass capacitor) is required. This single-rail configuration makes it possible to implement the AK5707's complete layout in under 3.2 mm2 of PCB area.

The AK5707 is currently sampling, with mass production scheduled to begin in September 2024. Please visit AKM.com for additional information.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group's Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM's unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment.

Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207170717/en/

Contacts:

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com



Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu