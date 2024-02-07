General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: San Diego Fire Department Adopts MFB CitroTech Fire Inhibitor

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GEVI), San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has adopted GEVI subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker's EPA award-winning MFB-31-CitroTech fire chemistry for proactive wildfire defense.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / San Diego Fire & Rescue (SDFR) is using Mighty Fire Breaker CitroTech® to help mitigate the constant threat of wildfires, officials announced today.

"The threat of wildfires is a significant concern for San Diego Fire & Rescue," said Anthony Tosca, Deputy Chief Fire Marshall, San Diego Fire Department. "Fire knows no boundaries," he said. "It affects our state, nation, and national health."

"We believe MFB CitroTech® is accredited as the safest fire retardant and fire inhibitor available anywhere," said Joshua Ralston, MFB CEO. "We're excited to be EPA's Safer Choice Partner of the Year, and we believe, given the need for our product, we can expect many wildfire-prone areas will soon be using our patented technology."

"San Diego FR adopted us only a few months ago after EPA awarded us the Safer Choice Partner of the Year," said Steve Conboy, MFB CitroTech®'s founder, chief technologist, and inventor. "SDFD has partnered to use CitroTech® as our earliest supporter," Conboy said.

Conboy said MFB CitroTech® is a paradigm shift for Fire Departments to use fire-retardant products that are not the subject of toxic chemical lawsuits by concerned conservationists. "Steve spent many years perfecting the technology and educating the fire industry on our unequaled patented technology," Ralston said. "CitroTech® is kid- and pet-friendly and safe for use around our homes."

CitroTech®, a food-grade chemistry that prevents and stops fires from burning, "is a revolution a long time coming," Tosca said. "We must continually reassess our fire mitigation effectiveness and seek new and innovative ways to mitigate the wildfire threat," he said. "We have a duty to find ways to make our communities more resilient, defensible, and insurable. San Diego Fire & Rescue would be remiss not to take advantage of this emerging technology."

Officials said CitroTech® will be available to SDFR units beginning in February 2024.

For more information, please visit www.mightyfirebreaker.com

For technical product information: Info@mightyfirebreaker.com

Contact Information

Twitter@GEVIOfficial

Website: https://generalenterpriseventures.com/

END

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements", which includes statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and directors, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct.

SOURCE: General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. ("GEVI")

View the original press release on accesswire.com