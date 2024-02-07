The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: Mastercard Dedicates Its GRAMMY Awards Campaign to Forest Restoration; Teams With SZA in Debut Bonus Performance To Raise Awareness for the Priceless Planet Coalition

Mastercard partners with Lyft and SiriusXM to reinforce pledge to restore 100 million trees

PURCHASE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth:

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Mastercard celebrated its 2024 GRAMMYs campaign with a special SZA performance from GRAMMY House presented by Mastercard that invites people to engage in our effort to help restore forests through the Priceless Planet Coalition. The Priceless Planet Coalition aims to restore 100 million trees in forests around the world that have the greatest potential positive impact on the climate, for communities and for nature.

Music is known to be able to mobilize a movement. In fact, music goers are 1.5x more likely to take action to help the environment, which is why this year, Mastercard is putting the power of its network behind creating collective action for the planet through its 2024 GRAMMY Awards® campaign and its relationships with Lyft and SiriusXM, to give consumers across the country a way to help support efforts to restore forests through the Priceless Planet Coalition.

"It takes more than one person or one company to create scaled impact for the planet," said Rustom Dastoor, EVP of Marketing and Communications, Mastercard North America. "Music does more than unite us, it inspires us to take action. Through our GRAMMY Awards campaign, we are merging passion and purpose in a way that, through a major cultural event, rallies people to come together through the power of music to create collective action for the planet."

Through the full power of its campaign, Mastercard is launching a variety of ways consumers can get involved in the Priceless Planet Coalition:

Through the Power of Their Purchase: Mastercard has come together with Lyft and SiriusXM to provide consumers an opportunity to support the Priceless Planet Coalition. Starting February 4th, through 2/29/2024, when consumers use their U.S. World or World Elite Mastercard to pay for a Lyft ride, a tree will be planted, up to half a million trees. See Offer Details Below. Starting February 7th, through 3/31/2024, when eligible consumers subscribe to SiriusXM's All Access (App Only) plan on siriusxm.com/mastercard, not only will they get 4 months free, but 10 trees will be planted with an opportunity for more trees to be planted just for listening on the app, up to half a million trees. See Offer Details Below. **

Mastercard has come together with Lyft and SiriusXM to provide consumers an opportunity to support the Priceless Planet Coalition. Through Being Inspired to Seed Change: SZA's performance from GRAMMY House presented by Mastercard, which aired during Mastercard's commercial time during the GRAMMY Awards®, was the debut performance of "Saturn" from SZA's upcoming album, LANA. SZA's performance and artistry helped highlight the importance of taking action for a sustainable future. Starting the night of Sunday, February 4, Mastercard will kick off an Instagram sweepstakes where Mastercard cardholders can enter for the chance to win their own tree seed incorporated in her performance outfit by commenting with a "??" and tagging a friend on Mastercard's designated post of SZA's GRAMMY House performance. See Additional Details Below.***

SZA's performance from GRAMMY House presented by Mastercard, which aired during Mastercard's commercial time during the GRAMMY Awards®, was the debut performance of "Saturn" from SZA's upcoming album, LANA. SZA's performance and artistry helped highlight the importance of taking action for a sustainable future. Starting the night of Sunday, February 4, Mastercard will kick off an Instagram sweepstakes where Mastercard cardholders can enter for the chance to win their own tree seed incorporated in her performance outfit by commenting with a "??" and tagging a friend on Mastercard's designated post of SZA's GRAMMY House performance. See Additional Details Below.*** Through Virtual Reforestation by Gaming: In collaboration with GameSquare, Mastercard will launch a game mode within Fortnite's UEFN engine titled Restore the Forest Speedrun that allows players to compete against one another to generate virtual trees and other plants as they run through the sonic-enabled course. The faster they run, the more of the virtual forest is restored. Through GameSquare, Mastercard is also partnering with popular Twitch Streamers Masayoshi, Maya and ImDontai to support its efforts by encouraging their fans to get involved.

In collaboration with GameSquare, Mastercard will launch a game mode within Fortnite's UEFN engine titled Restore the Forest Speedrun that allows players to compete against one another to generate virtual trees and other plants as they run through the sonic-enabled course. The faster they run, the more of the virtual forest is restored. Through GameSquare, Mastercard is also partnering with popular Twitch Streamers Masayoshi, Maya and ImDontai to support its efforts by encouraging their fans to get involved. Through the GRAMMY House Presented by Mastercard: During the week leading into the GRAMMY Awards®, guests of the GRAMMY House presented by Mastercard experienced the dynamic GRAMMY Week destination. Curated to honor and inspire a diverse community of music creators and professionals, Mastercard's GRAMMY House engagement brought attendees together for an inspired self-guided multi-sensory tour, through their passion of music and educational experience about Mastercard's longstanding commitment to tree restoration.

This year's Mastercard GRAMMYs campaign is a continuation of the brand's growing music footprint. As a longtime sponsor of the GRAMMY Awards®, Mastercard is committed to connecting with people, and its partners, to connect them to their passion for music, and continues to be a dedicated supporter of the music industry, artists and fans.

Through the Priceless Planet Coalition, Mastercard and its more than 140 coalition partners unite the efforts of consumers, financial institutions and merchants to fight climate change through the restoration of 100 million trees in geographies that represent the greatest impact on climate, biodiversity and communities. This is done together with climate science and forest restoration experts Conservation International and World Resources Institute.

To learn more, please visit www.mastercard.com/forceofnature

*Additional Lyft Offer Details: Lyft will donate $2 to Conservation International to plant 1 tree (at an approximate cost of $2/tree), for the first 500,000 Lyft riders that take a Lyft ride and pay with a U.S. World or World Elite Mastercard consumer credit card. Limit one $2 donation per Lyft account. U.S. only. Valid through 11:59PM ET on 2/29/2024, or when the $1MM donation max is reached, whichever occurs first. Conservation International is a U.S. 501(c)(3). See full terms at mastercard.com/foreceofnature

** Additional SiriusXM Details: *$2/tree. Up to 30 more trees for streaming (2 trees/hr streamed, max 15 hrs) per subscriber to this offer during the term. Ends 3/31/24 or when max $1M donation is reached, whichever occurs first. Funds donated to Conservation International a U.S. 501(c)(3) charity. Service automatically renews for $9.99/mo. after trial. Visit My Account on siriusxm.com to manage/ cancel. New & eligible returning subscribers only. Subscribe and see full terms at siriusxm.com/mastercard.

*** Additional Sweepstakes Details: No Purch. Nec. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. Mastercard cardholders before 2/4/24, who are U.S. & Canada res 18+ at time/date of entry. Ends 2/10/24. Winners/ARV: $30 USD each. Entry must include a "seedling" emoji and tag a friend. Canadian winners must answer a time-limited skill-testing math question. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Rules: priceless.com/forceofnature

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

www.mastercard.com

Originally published by The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Check out more content from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard-center-inclusive-growth

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

View the original press release on accesswire.com