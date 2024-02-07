Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc.: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Provides Update On 2024 Debt Maturities

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced that it has refinanced or extended almost all of its 2024 debt maturities. A total of approximately $300 million in debt, out of a total of approximately $330 million maturing in 2024, has been extended or refinanced as follows:

Refinanced the 550-room Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. with a new $110.6 million mortgage loan with Aareal Capital Corporation. The new loan has an initial maturity date of December 2026 with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and bears interest at a floating interest rate of SOFR + 3.75%. The property continues to be owned by a joint venture in which Braemar owns a 75% equity interest (the "Hilton JV").

The Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines remains encumbered by the original mortgage loan, which now has been partially paid down to a remaining balance of $66.6 million . While the Company considers its alternatives regarding refinancing the loan or potentially selling the asset, the lender has provided a six month forbearance agreement. During this time, the loan bears an annual fixed interest rate of 9.0%. This property also continues to be owned by the Hilton JV.

The Company has extended the loan secured by the 142-room Pier House Resort & Spa in Key West, Florida . The loan now has an initial maturity date of September 2025 with one one-year extension option, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, continues to have a balance of $80.0 million, and bears interest at a floating interest rate of SOFR + 3.60%.

The Company has also extended the loan secured by the 180-room Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas in St. Thomas, USVI. The loan now has an initial maturity date of August 2025 with one one-year extension option, subject the satisfaction of certain conditions, continues to have a balance of $42.5 million, and bears interest at a floating interest rate of SOFR + 4.35%.

"We are pleased to have addressed these near-term debt maturities, as the hotel debt capital markets continue to improve," Richard Stockton, President & CEO of Braemar Hotels & Resorts announced. He continued, "With the Company's available liquidity, we plan to fully repay the remaining $30.0 million loan associated with the Cameo Beverly Hills. We expect a more favorable refinancing environment going forward, which will continue to reduce the Company's interest expense on these and other future refinancings."

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

