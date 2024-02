Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Leverage Certificates Extend E (14/24)

As from February 08, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Tracker Certificates Extend E will change market segment toSTO Leverage Certificates Extend E. ISIN Long name SE0021496015 BULL PALANTIR X2 NORDNET 2 SE0021496007 BULL PALANTIR X3 NORDNET 4 SE0021495991 BULL PALANTIR X5 NORDNET 2 Current Market Segment New Market Segment as of effective date STO Tracker Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificates Extend E STO Tracker Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificates Extend E STO Tracker Certificates Extend E STO Leverage Certificates Extend E Current EUSIPA code New EUSIPA code 1300 - Tracker Certificates 2300 - Leverage Certificates 1300 - Tracker Certificates 2300 - Leverage Certificates 1300 - Tracker Certificates 2300 - Leverage Certificates For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com