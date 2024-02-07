OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) reported consolidated revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $405.4 million, compared to consolidated revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $319.2 million. Consolidated net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $19.4 million, compared to consolidated net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $22.5 million. Finally, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $67.4 million, compared to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $63.6 million.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker stated, "The second quarter marked SelectQuote's eighth consecutive quarter of performance ahead of expectations, and we remain confident that our strategy to prioritize predictable and cash efficient growth will continue to generate value for both our customers and shareholders. We are also pleased with our progress on operating cash flow and now anticipate that SelectQuote will approach positive free cash flow in fiscal 2024."

"SelectQuote drove strong results throughout the annual enrollment period for Medicare Advantage where our Senior business grew revenues by double digits, and our second quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% remains attractive. These strong Senior operating results were a function of higher tenured agent productivity and solid policyholder persistency, which we expect to benefit SelectQuote in the open enrollment period as well."

"Additionally, Healthcare Services, and our SelectRx business specifically, drove substantial growth in excess of our original forecast. As of the end of the second quarter, SelectRx members have surpassed 62,000, which is in excess of our original expectation for the full year. More importantly, the business was again Adjusted EBITDA profitable."

Mr. Danker continued, "We are pleased to increase our fiscal year 2024 outlook based on the strength of both businesses year-to-date."

Segment Results

We currently report on four segments: 1) Senior, 2) Healthcare Services, 3) Life, and 4) Auto & Home. The performance measures of the segments include total revenue, Adjusted EBITDA,* and Adjusted EBITDA Margin.* Costs of revenue, cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue, marketing and advertising, selling, general, and administrative, and technical development operating expenses that are directly attributable to a segment are reported within the applicable segment. Indirect costs of revenue, marketing and advertising, selling, general, and administrative, and technical development operating expenses are allocated to each segment based on varying metrics such as headcount. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as total revenue for the applicable segment less direct and allocated costs of revenue, cost of goods sold, marketing and advertising, technical development, and selling, general, and administrative operating costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization expense; gain or loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software; share-based compensation expense; and non-recurring expenses such as severance payments and transaction costs.

Senior

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Senior segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 247,529 $ 223,826 11 % $ 337,445 $ 301,340 12 % Adjusted EBITDA* 78,713 83,617 (6 )% 77,376 79,766 (3 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 32 % 37 % 23 % 26 %

Operating Metrics

Submitted Policies

Submitted policies are counted when an individual completes an application with our licensed agent and provides authorization to the agent to submit the application to the insurance carrier partner. The applicant may have additional actions to take before the application will be reviewed by the insurance carrier.

The following table shows the number of submitted policies for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Medicare Advantage 271,712 251,847 8 % 376,244 341,875 10 % Medicare Supplement 1,203 1,565 (23 )% 1,684 2,230 (24 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 19,808 22,004 (10 )% 32,304 38,338 (16 )% Prescription Drug Plan 1,720 1,302 32 % 2,031 1,666 22 % Other 1,318 1,512 (13 )% 2,950 3,538 (17 )% Total 295,761 278,230 6 % 415,213 387,647 7 %

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Approved Policies

Approved policies represents the number of submitted policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners for the identified product during the indicated period. Not all approved policies will go in force.

The following table shows the number of approved policies for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Medicare Advantage 234,576 218,837 7 % 332,257 302,010 10 % Medicare Supplement 773 1,127 (31 )% 1,133 1,627 (30 )% Dental, Vision and Hearing 16,903 18,697 (10 )% 27,432 30,972 (11 )% Prescription Drug Plan 1,316 883 49 % 1,570 1,273 23 % Other 993 1,241 (20 )% 2,045 2,903 (30 )% Total 254,561 240,785 6 % 364,437 338,785 8 %

Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Policy

Lifetime value of commissions per approved policy represents commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of an approved policy based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints. The lifetime value of commissions per approved policy is equal to the sum of the commission revenue due upon the initial sale of a policy, and when applicable, an estimate of future renewal commissions.

The following table shows the lifetime value of commissions per approved policy for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (dollars per policy): 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Medicare Advantage $ 934 $ 870 7 % $ 883 $ 845 4 % Medicare Supplement 1,045 994 5 % 1,044 1,037 1 % Dental, Vision and Hearing 69 116 (41 )% 99 97 2 % Prescription Drug Plan 230 212 8 % 237 219 8 % Other (50 ) 115 (143 )% (18 ) 91 (120 )%

Healthcare Services

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Healthcare Services segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 111,710 $ 55,480 101 % $ 209,078 $ 98,546 112 % Adjusted EBITDA* 2,981 (9,301 ) 132 % 5,304 (21,089 ) 125 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 3 % (17 )% 3 % (21 )%

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Operating Metrics

Total Members

The total number of SelectRx members represents the amount of customers to which an order has been shipped, as this is the primary key driver of revenue for Healthcare Services.

The following table shows the total number of SelectRx members for the date presented:

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total SelectRx Members 62,623 39,308

Prescriptions Per Day

Prescriptions per day represents the total prescriptions shipped per business day, as this is a primary key driver of revenue for Healthcare Services.

The following table shows the prescriptions shipped per day for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Prescriptions Per Day 17,010 9,652 16,244 8,754

Combined Senior and Healthcare Services - Consumer Per Unit Economics

The opportunity to leverage our existing database and distribution model to improve access to healthcare services for our consumers has created a need for us to review our key metrics related to our per unit economics. As we think about the revenue and expenses for Healthcare Services, we note that they are derived from the marketing acquisition costs associated with the sale of an MA or MS policy, some of which costs are allocated directly to Healthcare Services, and therefore determined that our per unit economics measure should include components from both Senior and Healthcare Services. See details of revenue and expense items included in the calculation below.

Combined Senior and Healthcare Services consumer per unit economics represents total MA and MS commissions; other product commissions; other revenues, including revenues from Healthcare Services; and operating expenses associated with Senior and Healthcare Services, each shown per number of approved MA and MS policies over a given time period. Management assesses the business on a per-unit basis to help ensure that the revenue opportunity associated with a successful policy sale is attractive relative to the marketing acquisition cost. Because not all acquired leads result in a successful policy sale, all per-policy metrics are based on approved policies, which is the measure that triggers revenue recognition.

The MA and MS commission per MA/MS policy represents the LTV for policies sold in the period. Other commission per MA/MS policy represents the LTV for other products sold in the period, including DVH prescription drug plan, and other products, which management views as additional commission revenue on our agents' core function of MA/MS policy sales. Pharmacy revenue per MA/MS policy represents revenue from SelectRx, and other revenue per MA/MS policy represents revenue from Population Health, production bonuses, marketing development funds, lead generation revenue, and adjustments from the Company's reassessment of its cohorts' transaction prices. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy represents all of the operating expenses within Senior and Healthcare Services. The revenue to customer acquisition cost ("CAC") multiple represents total revenue as a multiple of total marketing acquisition costs, which represents the direct costs of acquiring leads. These costs are included in marketing and advertising expense within the total operating expenses per MA/MS policy.

The following table shows combined Senior and Healthcare Services consumer per unit economics for the periods presented. Based on the seasonality of Senior and the fluctuations between quarters, we believe that the most relevant view of per unit economics is on a rolling 12-month basis. All per MA/MS policy metrics below are based on the sum of approved MA/MS policies, as both products have similar commission profiles.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars per approved policy): 2023 2022 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement approved policies 609,939 617,687 Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement commission per MA/MS policy $ 896 $ 880 Other commission per MA/MS policy 11 19 Pharmacy revenue per MA/MS policy 575 225 Other revenue per MA/MS policy 140 62 Total revenue per MA/MS policy 1,622 1,186 Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy (1,365 ) (1,111 ) Adjusted EBITDA per MA/MS policy (1) 257 75 Adjusted EBITDA Margin per MA/MS policy (1) 16 % 6 % Revenue/CAC multiple 4.2X 3.0X (1) These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding our use of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to their nearest comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Total revenue per MA/MS policy increased 37% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in pharmacy revenue. Total operating expenses per MA/MS policy increased 23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, driven by a 100% increase in operating expenses related to SelectRx due to the growth of the business, offset by a 3% decrease in other operating expenses driven by a decrease in marketing and advertising costs for the second half of fiscal year 2023 compared to the second half of fiscal year 2022.

Life

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Life segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 37,367 $ 33,995 10 % $ 75,170 $ 70,830 6 % Adjusted EBITDA* 4,569 5,843 (22 )% 9,808 11,068 (11 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 12 % 17 % 13 % 16 %

Operating Metrics

Life premium represents the total premium value for all policies that were approved by the relevant insurance carrier partner and for which the policy document was sent to the policyholder and payment information was received by the relevant insurance carrier partner during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Life segment.

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The following table shows term and final expense premiums for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Term Premiums $ 17,398 $ 15,824 10 % $ 35,588 $ 30,922 15 % Final Expense Premiums 19,388 17,093 13 % 39,087 39,457 (1 )% Total $ 36,786 $ 32,917 12 % 74,675 70,379 6 %

Auto & Home

Financial Results

The following table provides the financial results for the Auto & Home segment for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 10,487 $ 7,808 34 % $ 19,515 $ 14,890 31 % Adjusted EBITDA* 4,725 2,284 107 % 8,045 4,725 70 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 45 % 29 % 41 % 32 %

Operating Metrics

Auto & Home premium represents the total premium value of all new policies that were approved by our insurance carrier partners during the indicated period. Because our commissions are earned based on a percentage of total premium, total premium volume for a given period is the key driver of revenue for our Auto & Home segment.

The following table shows premiums for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (in thousands): 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Premiums $ 14,689 $ 12,080 22 % $ 28,566 $ 23,628 21 %

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Earnings Conference Call

SelectQuote, Inc. will host a conference call with the investment community today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. To register for this conference call, please use this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=3bad4d79&confId=59966. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. The event will also be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.selectquote.com/investor-home/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our GAAP financial results, we have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, and certain add-backs for non-cash or non-recurring expenses, including restructuring and share-based compensation expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income margin. We monitor and have presented in this release Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin because they are key measures used by our management and Board of Directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures included herein and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth below beginning on page 12.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and any other public health events, our reliance on a limited number of insurance carrier partners and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; existing and future laws and regulations affecting the health insurance market; changes in health insurance products offered by our insurance carrier partners and the health insurance market generally; insurance carriers offering products and services directly to consumers; changes to commissions paid by insurance carriers and underwriting practices; competition with brokers, including exclusively online brokers and carriers who opt to sell policies directly to consumers; competition from government-run health insurance exchanges; developments in the U.S. health insurance system; our dependence on revenue from carriers in our senior segment and downturns in the senior health as well as life, automotive and home insurance industries; our ability to develop new offerings and penetrate new vertical markets; risks from third-party products; failure to enroll individuals during the Medicare annual enrollment period; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our dependence on lead providers and ability to compete for leads; failure to obtain and/or convert sales leads to actual sales of insurance policies; access to data from consumers and insurance carriers; accuracy of information provided from and to consumers during the insurance shopping process; cost-effective advertisement through internet search engines; ability to contact consumers and market products by telephone; global economic conditions, including inflation; disruption to operations as a result of future acquisitions; significant estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our financial statements; impairment of goodwill; potential litigation and other legal proceedings or inquiries; our existing and future indebtedness; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants and meet our scheduled repayment obligations under out debt arrangement; our ability to access to additional capital on acceptable terms; failure to protect our intellectual property and our brand; fluctuations in our financial results caused by seasonality; accuracy and timeliness of commissions reports from insurance carriers; timing of insurance carriers' approval and payment practices; factors that impact our estimate of the constrained lifetime value of commissions per policyholder; changes in accounting rules, tax legislation and other legislation; disruptions or failures of our technological infrastructure and platform; failure to maintain relationships with third-party service providers; cybersecurity breaches or other attacks involving our systems or those of our insurance carrier partners or third-party service providers; our ability to protect consumer information and other data; failure to market and sell Medicare plans effectively or in compliance with laws; and other factors related to our pharmacy business, including manufacturing or supply chain disruptions, access to and demand for prescription drugs, and regulatory changes or other industry developments that may affect our pharmacy operations. For a further discussion of these and other risk factors that could impact our future results and performance, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health, and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads.

With an ecosystem offering high touchpoints for consumers across insurance, medicare, pharmacy, and value-based care, the company now has four core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Healthcare Services, SelectQuote Life, and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior serves the needs of a demographic that sees around 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans. SelectQuote Healthcare Services is comprised of the SelectRx Pharmacy, a Patient-Centered Pharmacy Home (PCPH) accredited pharmacy, and Population Health which proactively connects consumers with a wide breadth of healthcare services supporting their needs.

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,849 $ 83,156 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively 142,590 154,565 Commissions receivable-current 207,279 111,148 Other current assets 27,100 14,355 Total current assets 387,818 363,224 COMMISSIONS RECEIVABLE-Net 747,079 729,350 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT-Net 23,389 27,452 SOFTWARE-Net 14,428 14,740 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 22,035 23,563 INTANGIBLE ASSETS-Net 8,684 10,200 GOODWILL 29,136 29,136 OTHER ASSETS 3,350 21,586 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,235,919 $ 1,219,251 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 57,392 $ 27,577 Accrued expenses 16,698 16,993 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,680 49,966 Operating lease liabilities-current 5,133 5,175 Current portion of long-term debt 42,766 33,883 Contract liabilities 9,092 1,691 Other current liabilities 4,211 1,972 Total current liabilities 183,972 137,257 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET-less current portion 650,772 664,625 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 36,668 39,581 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 25,245 27,892 OTHER LIABILITIES 2,745 2,926 Total liabilities 899,402 872,281 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.01 par value 1,690 1,669 Additional paid-in capital 573,883 567,266 Accumulated deficit (247,303 ) (235,644 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,247 13,679 Total shareholders' equity 336,517 346,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,235,919 $ 1,219,251

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE: Commission $ 263,225 $ 230,033 $ 380,981 336,368 Pharmacy 108,795 51,601 203,583 92,694 Other 33,418 37,554 53,603 52,610 Total revenue 405,438 319,188 638,167 481,672 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of revenue 97,424 91,477 169,935 156,641 Cost of goods sold-pharmacy revenue 94,180 50,096 178,188 92,450 Marketing and advertising 117,078 89,925 179,400 147,519 Selling, general, and administrative 33,412 28,412 62,078 59,118 Technical development 8,050 6,245 15,687 12,427 Total operating costs and expenses 350,144 266,155 605,288 468,155 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 55,294 53,033 32,879 13,517 INTEREST EXPENSE, NET (24,415 ) (21,044 ) (45,811 ) (37,780 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET - (70 ) (39 ) 88 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 30,879 31,919 (12,971 ) (24,175 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 11,487 9,405 (1,312 ) (4,205 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 19,392 $ 22,514 $ (11,659 ) (19,970 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING USED IN PER SHARE AMOUNTS: Basic 168,349 166,486 167,901 165,655 Diluted 169,737 166,548 167,901 165,655 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) NET OF TAX: Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge (3,422 ) (381 ) (5,432 ) 4,019 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (3,422 ) (381 ) (5,432 ) 4,019 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 15,970 $ 22,133 $ (17,091 ) $ (15,951 )

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (11,659 ) $ (19,970 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,887 13,990 Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software 9 376 Share-based compensation expense 6,997 5,566 Deferred income taxes (1,182 ) (4,572 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 3,356 3,919 Write-off of debt issuance costs - 710 Accrued interest payable in kind 9,020 4,920 Non-cash lease expense 1,528 2,082 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 11,975 14,036 Commissions receivable (113,860 ) (114,701 ) Other assets (2,075 ) 1,578 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,206 950 Operating lease liabilities (2,689 ) (2,460 ) Other liabilities 8,248 18,002 Net cash used in operating activities (49,239 ) (75,574 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (2,062 ) (598 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 253 - Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (3,883 ) (3,870 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,692 ) (4,468 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on Term Loans (16,942 ) (13,375 ) Payments on other debt (75 ) (83 ) Proceeds from common stock options exercised and employee stock purchase plan - 1,078 Payments of tax withholdings related to net share settlement of equity awards (359 ) (33 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (10,110 ) Payment of acquisition holdback - (2,335 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,376 ) (24,858 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (72,307 ) (104,900 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-Beginning of period 83,156 140,997 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period $ 10,849 $ 36,097

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare Services Life Auto & Home Corp & Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 247,529 $ 111,710 $ 37,367 $ 10,487 $ (1,655 ) $ 405,438 Operating expenses (168,816 ) (108,729 ) (32,798 ) (5,762 ) (21,919 ) (338,024 ) Other income (expense), net - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,713 $ 2,981 $ 4,569 $ 4,725 $ (23,574 ) $ 67,414 Share-based compensation expense (3,822 ) Transaction costs (2,400 ) Depreciation and amortization (5,898 ) Interest expense, net (24,415 ) Income tax expense (11,487 ) Net income $ 19,392

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare Services Life Auto & Home Corp & Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 223,826 $ 55,480 $ 33,995 $ 7,808 $ (1,921 ) $ 319,188 Operating expenses (140,209 ) (64,781 ) (28,152 ) (5,524 ) (16,877 ) (255,543 ) Other income (expense), net - - - - (70 ) (70 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 83,617 $ (9,301 ) $ 5,843 $ 2,284 $ (18,868 ) $ 63,575 Share-based compensation expense (2,936 ) Transaction costs (442 ) Depreciation and amortization (7,188 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (46 ) Interest expense, net (21,044 ) Income tax expense (9,405 ) Net income $ 22,514

Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare Services Life Auto & Home Corp & Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 337,445 $ 209,078 $ 75,170 $ 19,515 $ (3,041 ) $ 638,167 Operating expenses (260,069 ) (203,774 ) (65,362 ) (11,470 ) (41,415 ) (582,090 ) Other income (expense), net - - - - (39 ) (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,376 $ 5,304 $ 9,808 $ 8,045 $ (44,495 ) $ 56,038 Share-based compensation expense (6,997 ) Transaction costs (4,305 ) Depreciation and amortization (11,887 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (9 ) Interest expense, net (45,811 ) Income tax benefit 1,312 Net loss $ (11,659 )

Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Senior Healthcare Services Life Auto & Home Corp & Elims Consolidated Revenue $ 301,340 $ 98,546 $ 70,830 $ 14,890 $ (3,934 ) $ 481,672 Operating expenses (221,574 ) (119,635 ) (59,963 ) (10,164 ) (34,322 ) (445,658 ) Other income (expense), net - - 201 (1 ) (112 ) 88 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,766 $ (21,089 ) $ 11,068 $ 4,725 $ (38,368 ) $ 36,102 Share-based compensation expense (5,566 ) Transaction costs (2,570 ) Depreciation and amortization (13,990 ) Loss on disposal of property, equipment, and software (371 ) Interest expense, net (37,780 ) Income tax benefit 4,205 Net loss $ (19,970 )

SELECTQUOTE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) Guidance net loss to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation, year ending June 30, 2024: (in thousands) Range Net loss $ (45,000 ) $ (22,000 ) Income tax benefit (8,000 ) (4,000 ) Interest expense, net 97,000 92,000 Depreciation and amortization 24,000 22,000 Share-based compensation expense 15,000 12,000 Non-recurring expenses 7,000 5,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,000 $ 105,000

