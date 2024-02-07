EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Marley Spoon Group SE

Marley Spoon Group SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WpHG)



07.02.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law andGrand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "theTransparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation") NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights areattachedii:

Marley Spoon Group SE - LEI number 222100A4X237BRODWF67 - Issuer number E00003708 2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsiii 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Andrew Unanue 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

Bistro MD Holdings, LLC 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 30 January 2024 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights

attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights

through financial

instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of

issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached N/A % 9.01 % 9.01 % 34,162,740 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) N/A % N/A % N/A % 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed orreachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) % % % % % % SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) %

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial

instrument Expiration datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rightsthat may be acquired ifthe instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.1 % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of theTransparency Law Type of financialinstrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion

Periodxi Physical or cashsettlementxii Number of

voting rights % of votingrights Sale and Purchase Agreement N/A Variable Physical 3,080,000 9.01 % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 3,080,000 9.01 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural personor legal entityxiv : Table - Full chain of control N° Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting right through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1. Andrew Unanue N/A 9.01% 9.01% 2. Andrew Unanue 2009 Trust N/A 9.01% 9.01% 1 3. AUA Carry Partner Holdings II, LLC N/A 9.01% 9.01% 2 4. AUA Private Equity GP II, LLC N/A 9.01% 9.01% 3 5. AUA Private Equity Investments GP II, LP N/A 9.01% 9.01% 4 6. AUA Private Equity Fund II, LP N/A 9.01% 9.01% 5 7. AUA Health Partners, LLC N/A 9.01% 9.01% 6 8. Bistro MD Holdings, LLC N/A 9.01% 9.01% 7 9. In case of proxy voting: N/A 10. Additional informationxvi:

This notification is made because of the entry into by Bistro MD Holdings, LLC in a sale and purchase agreement (the SPA) relating to certain class A shares and class A warrants issued by Marley Spoon Group SE.

Under the SPA, Bistro MD Holdings, LLC will acquire (i) 1,430,000 class A shares, (ii) class A warrants exercisable into up to 225,000 class A shares exercisable if the share price exceeds EUR 15.00 for 10/30 trading days, (iii) class A warrants exercisable into up to 225,000 class A shares exercisable if the share price exceeds EUR 20.00 for 10/30 trading days, and (iv) a maximum of 1,200,000 class A shares as earnout shares if the relevant conditions are met.

The acquisition of the class A shares and the warrants under the SPA is subject to various suspensive conditions and that is the reason why the SPA is notified under art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law in accordance with the CSSF's guidelines set out in Question 56 in the CSSF FAQ.

Notes i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable andaccurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of theholding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing ofor exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) theholder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law. As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or differenttotal positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does notprovide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following listis provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity thatacquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person orlegal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holdingthe collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercisingthem, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who hasa life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the sharesand the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legalentity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) ofArticle 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he canexercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor ofthe shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity thatcontrols the voting rights; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise thevoting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing thelatter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full nameof the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Lawunless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure ofvoting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies). vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal tookplace or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporateevent took effect. vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representingshares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent ofthe holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirectholding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is nocombined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 monthsstarting from [date]. xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law). xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertakingthen the second option applies. xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity alsohas to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and thesubsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the groupholdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectivelyheld the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C,free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group incolumn 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings ofthe control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/orfinancial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdingsof those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal orhigher than the notifiable threshold. xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments areeffectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowestapplicable threshold themselves. xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.



