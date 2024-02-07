Cubic Defense: Cubic to Provide United Kingdom Ministry of Defense With Light Gun Simulation System

Delivering state-of-the-art technology to troops to enhance arms training readiness

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Cubic Defense announces a two-year contract award with the U.K. MOD for the Light Gun Simulation System (LGSS). With Cubic's system to be primarily used by the Royal School of Artillery, the contract's flexibility also gives the British Army the ability to expand the scope to allow all units of the Royal Artillery, both regular and reserve, to use the LGSS in camp or in collective training.

Royal Artillery Army Reserve soldiers training operationally with Blueshell.

"Cubic is honored to support the U.K. Ministry of Defense's Royal School of Artillery with our LGSS that furnishes the British Army's Light Gun users with a fully immersive training system," said Cubic Defense President Paul Shew. "When integrated into collective training, LGSS allows formations to train in the orthodoxy of coordinating artillery fires and maneuver, and feedback data is available for after-action review. Overall, this will reduce the speed-to-user competency and improve operational readiness."

"The LGSS is a full-task trainer that appends to the in-service Light Gun, enabling units to prepare for operations and live firing in camp, in the field or the federated training environment," said Mark Graper, vice president of Cubic Defense Global Solutions.

Cubic's LGSS replicates all drills associated with firing a Light Gun by providing emulated ammunition, fuses and charges for all natures that require all the correct drills to be carried out when dry training. The system is fully interoperable with Cubic's Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training system (aka SCOPIC) and their Tactical Engagement System (TES), as well as others.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com/defense.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald

Marketing & Communications - Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque

Account Director - Touchdown PR

cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on newswire.com.