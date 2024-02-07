Morrison Foerster, MCS Group and Rise, created by Barclays Partner with Fintech Sandbox to Support Innovation and Collaboration in Financial Services

New sponsors will help the nonprofit continue to support early-stage fintech startups and expand its global presence

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Today, Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech startups around the world with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency, announced the addition of Morrison Foerster , MCS Group and Rise, created by Barclays as sponsors to the organization. These prestigious institutions play a crucial role in offering vital support to global early-stage founders who strive to usher in a new era of innovation, redefine innovation itself, and build a more resilient financial future.

"We are thrilled that Morrison Foerster, MCS Group and Rise, created by Barclays have committed to supporting Fintech Sandbox and our efforts to empower entrepreneurs and startups, furthering innovation in fintech and financial services," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of Fintech Sandbox. "We immensely value their dedication to supporting our mission of providing data access and impactful programming to spur progress, power sustainable and inclusive finance and help us confront the challenges that the fintech community faces in a challenging economic environment."

Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. At the forefront of the fintech industry, Morrison Foerster's fintech team combines premier transactional capabilities with in-depth regulatory insights, and enforcement capabilities to help clients across the global fintech market.

MCS Group is a relationship-focused consulting firm based in Boston. MCS specializes in working with fintech companies to create bespoke talent/hiring solutions for their IT teams, assisting companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500.

Rise, created by Barclays is a global community of the world's top innovators and entrepreneurs working together to create the future of financial services. By connecting technology, talent and trends, the mission of Rise is to accelerate innovation and growth in the financial services industry.

"At MCS Group, we believe that innovation, opportunity, and talent are powerful tools to solve complex challenges. The data and infrastructure provided by Fintech Sandbox help startups find solutions to these challenges," said Ryan Quinn, VP at MCS Group. "As an organization dedicated to working with fintechs to solve complicated hiring challenges, supporting Fintech Sandbox is a natural fit for us. We are excited to make an impact this year and beyond through our partnership with them."

"At Rise, created by Barclays, our mission has been to help build and bolster collaboration within the greater fintech ecosystem, and supporting Fintech Sandbox directly aligns with our goals," said Carina Oriel, Head of Rise New York. "We are honored to help the organization support rising entrepreneurs and early-stage startups succeed, helping them to navigate the current climate and provide new innovative solutions to their customers and clients."

By aligning with Fintech Sandbox, sponsors unlock unique opportunities that bolster their business development initiatives, elevate brand visibility and enhance talent management - all while gaining a front-row seat to the latest fintech trends and insights. The reciprocal learning process between the startups and sponsors enables all involved to grow and shape their understanding of innovation and accelerated growth, and allows the startups to flourish in the organization's Data Access Residency.

Fintech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to early-stage fintech startups at the point when access to this typically expensive data is most impactful. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the larger fintech ecosystem.

Morrison Foerster, MCS Group and Rise, created by Barclays join Fintech Sandbox's current annual sponsors, which include Commonwealth , EY , F-Prime Capital , Fidelity Labs , Goodwin , MassMutual and Slalom . For more details about our sponsors, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/sponsors .

For more information on joining as a corporate sponsor, startup, or data/infrastructure partner, please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 340 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox/ .

About Morrison Foerster

Morrison Foerster is a leading global law firm that transforms complexity into advantage for its clients. Our clients include some of the largest financial institutions, banks, consulting and accounting firms, and Fortune 100, technology, and life sciences companies. Highlighting the firm's commitment to client service, leadership in market-changing deals and impact litigation, and values-based culture, Morrison Foerster has been named to The American Lawyer's A-List for 20 of the ranking's 21 years. Year after year, the firm receives significant recognition from Chambers and The Legal 500 across their various guides, including Global, USA, Asia Pacific, Europe, UK, Latin America, and FinTech Legal. Our lawyers passionately care about delivering legal excellence while living our values. Morrison Foerster has a long-standing commitment to creating a culture that respects and celebrates differences, while providing an inclusive environment. The firm has achieved Mansfield Certification Plus since 2018 as a result of having at least 30 percent women, minority, LGBTQ+, and lawyers with disabilities representation across notable leadership roles and within the partnership. In addition, the firm was selected as the "Outstanding Firm for Diversity & Inclusion" as part of the Chambers Diversity & Inclusion Awards: USA 2023. Morrison Foerster also has a long history of commitment to the community and society through providing pro bono legal services, including litigating for civil rights and civil liberties, improving public education and fostering the wellbeing of children, advocating for veterans, promoting international human rights, enforcing the right to asylum, and safeguarding the environment. For more information, visit http://www.mofo.com .

About MCS Group

About Rise, created by Barclays

Rise, created by Barclays is a global fintech ecosystem made up of cutting-edge startups and scale-ups. Rise has created an environment for innovation and growth in financial services through physical locations in New York and London, and a virtual community in India. The ecosystem has access to Barclays' network of industry experts, mentors, investors and partners to help founders scale at pace. Find out more at rise.barclays.

