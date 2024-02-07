Asure Software: Asure Secures Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2023 Award from Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, announced it has been named as a winner of the Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2023 Award from the Austin American-Statesman. The awards were determined solely through employee feedback, which was gathered through a third-party survey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace by the Austin American-Statesman and are honored to be setting a strong standard for positive workplace experiences in Austin's rapidly growing business market," said Pat Goepel, Chairman & CEO for Asure. "As a Payroll & HR provider for growth-minded businesses, we understand the real impact of a people-first culture. We help small business leaders prioritize the HR best practices that not only maintain compliance but also cultivate an engaged and empowered workforce."

The confidential survey specifically measured fifteen workplace culture drivers, such as alignment, engagement, and support. Energage, LLC, an employee engagement technology company, was tasked with administering the private survey.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

