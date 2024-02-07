The Philippines' Department of Energy (DOE) is moving ahead with plans to require solar system installers to officially register with it. The DOE says that only registered installers will be recommended to government entities seeking PV installation services.The Philippines DOE has published draft legislation laying out terms for an official register of certified PV installers in the country. The creation of a PV registry was first announced in August 2023, to act as a guide for government offices looking to install solar. According to the DOE's draft circular legislation, posted last week, ...

