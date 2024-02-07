New integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform helps to automate investigations and perform root cause analysis

Cado Security, provider of the first cloud forensics and incident response platform, today announced a new integration with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to improve forensics investigations and accelerate response times. Available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, organizations can leverage the new Cado Security platform integration with the Falcon platform to automatically gain access to forensic data, adding depth to incident investigations.

Cado Security integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon® Insight XDR to enable security teams to perform investigations and respond to threats faster with enriched security telemetry from the Falcon platform. The Cado Platform leverages the scale and speed of the cloud to automate the end-to-end incident response process from forensic data capture and processing to investigation and response. Once malicious activity is detected by the Falcon platform, Cado leverages CrowdStrike Real Time Response (RTR) capabilities to automatically collect and analyze forensic data from the customer's impacted systems, enabling security teams to rapidly perform root cause analysis and identify scope and impact for accelerated incident response.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Rapid response times: automated, end-to-end incident response, from data collection and processing to investigation and response, drastically reduces response times.

Faster investigations: customers gain immediate access to robust forensic evidence and key incident details, including the root cause and scope, for faster investigations.

Improved productivity: by eliminating tedious investigative tasks, customers get the answers they need without using complex scripting and queries;

Comprehensive visibility: perform forensics investigations across the environment on-premises, hybrid, and cloud.

The CrowdStrike Marketplace connects CrowdStrike customers to the Cado platform, a trusted integration to the Falcon platform, simplifying customers' security stacks, reducing their operational costs and helping to manage complexities seamlessly.

"The collaboration between CrowdStrike and Cado Security empowers security teams with the comprehensive capabilities required to identify, analyze, and address incidents quickly, setting a new standard for speed and effectiveness," said Chris Doman, CTO and Co-Founder of Cado Security. "The CrowdStrike Marketplace makes it easy for us to meet customers where they already are and enable easy procurement with new applications directly available for purchase."

To learn more about Cado's platform capabilities, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/platform/.

To learn more about Cado Security and CrowdStrike's integration, please visit https://offers.cadosecurity.com/cado-security-and-crowdstrike-integration.

For more information about the Cado Platform on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/the-cado-platform.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first cloud forensics and incident response platform. By leveraging the scale and speed of the cloud, the Cado platform automates forensic-level data capture and processing across cloud, container, and serverless environments. Only Cado empowers security teams to respond at cloud speed. Backed by Eurazeo, Blossom Capital, and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CadoSecurity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207127319/en/

Contacts:

Michelle Yusupov

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

yusupov@hi-touchpr.com