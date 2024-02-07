Advania UK Selects BillingPlatform to Consolidate and Automate Billing and Revenue Management

Leading cloud services and IT solutions provider needed single platform to create invoices from multiple data sources while integrating with key Netsuite and Microsoft systems

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Advania, a leading Microsoft partner in the UK, has chosen BillingPlatform's Billing, Customer Portal and enhanced support to replace multiple legacy billing systems with one solution to automate and scale its subscription, usage-based and other billing needs. BillingPlatform is working with a UK partner, Synthesis Systems, on the Advania deployment.

Part of the Advania Group, which has more than 5,000 experts serving mid-market companies and enterprises across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark, its UK business offers managed services, hardware, software and professional services with expertise in AI-enabled and digital automation solutions for financial services, retail, public sector and other verticals across the UK. The company is one of Microsoft's leading partners in the region specialising in Azure, Security, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 with a focus on using its experience in transformational IT services to help customers get the most of their technology investments.

As its business scaled and customer billing became increasingly complex to support a range of pricing strategies - from licence subscriptions to usage-based and technical consulting services - Advania wanted to replace its multiple legacy billing systems and consolidate onto a single platform. After reviewing multiple vendors, BillingPlatform was chosen based on its flexibility to address any business model, ability to support Advania's unique use cases, seamless integrations with Netsuite and Microsoft 365 combined with its ability to scale.

"BillingPlatform was the only vendor that really understood the complexities and demands of a cloud-first business like ours and had the technology platform to address our needs with the flexibility to easily launch new services," said Nick Isherwood, CIO at Advania. "With BillingPlatform as the backbone of our revenue management, it frees our team to creatively build, deliver and bill for advanced IT solutions to help our customers drive their businesses forward."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process - from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections - all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"With its expertise in AI, cybersecurity and other advanced technologies, Advania is accelerating the digital transformation of mid-market companies across the UK with the knowledge that they will be able to support their customers' unique needs and deliver a seamless customer experience," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We are excited to be a part of the company's growth journey and provide them with the ability to future-proof their business."

