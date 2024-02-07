Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
WKN: A2PD0W | ISIN: CA21250C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ZB
Tradegate
07.02.24
14:59 Uhr
3,215 Euro
-0,030
-0,92 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.02.2024 | 15:06
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS), is pleased to announce that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 at 8:00am EST. The call will be hosted by the Converge leadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period. Converge will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Participant Webcast Link:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/qvbWB9Znmdx

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:
Conference ID: 48044078
Toronto: 416-764-8609
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:
Germany: 08007240293
Ireland: 1800939111
Spain: 900834776
Switzerland: 0800312635
United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/4bgx1AU

Recording Playback:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/qvbWB9Znmdx

Toronto: 416-764-8677
North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541
Replay Code: 044078 #
Expiry Date: March 13th, 2024

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-conference-call-302055639.html

