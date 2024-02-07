Anzeige
ASM International NV: ASM announces details of the Q4 2023 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
February 7, 2024

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its fourth quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this linkto receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contact
Investor and media relations
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20240207 ASM announces details of Q4 2023 conference call and webcast (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/689159d7-b0d2-4c89-b1cd-adece1fc6d8b)

