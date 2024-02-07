Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel Elected to National Academy of Engineering

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), broadly known as one of the highest acknowledgments of achievement in the field, in recognition of distinguished contributions to engineering and the "development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, including the COVID-19 vaccine."

Stéphane Bancel has served as Moderna's Chief Executive Officer since October 2011 and as a member of Moderna's board of directors since March 2011. In the 13 years since he joined Moderna, Mr. Bancel has led the company from startup to global commercial enterprise. Today, the Company has 45 mRNA therapeutic and vaccine programs in its pipeline, nine of which are in late-stage development, and is known for developing one of the first and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Before joining Moderna, Mr. Bancel served for five years as Chief Executive Officer of the French diagnostics company bioMérieux SA. From July 2000 to March 2006, he served in various roles at Eli Lilly and Company, including as Managing Director, Belgium and as Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Strategy and Supply Chain. Prior to Lilly, Mr. Bancel served as Asia-Pacific Sales and Marketing Director for bioMérieux.

Mr. Bancel currently serves on the board of directors of Generate:Biomedines and Indigo, and is a Venture Partner at Flagship Pioneering. He was a co-recipient of the Bower Award and Prize for Achievement in Science from the Franklin Institute and was named a Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'Honneur, the highest French distinction for military and civil accomplishments, in 2022 for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's co-founder and Chairman, Noubar Afeyan, was elected to the Academy in 2022.

The latest NAE peer elections bring the Academy's total U.S. membership to 2,310 plus 310 international members. The NAE's mission is "to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering."

For more information about the NAE, please visit their website at https://www.nae.edu/.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

