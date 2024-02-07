Anzeige
07.02.2024 | 15:34
Integre Trans: Regarding the 7th of February 2024 repeated remote bondholders' meeting of UAB "Integre Trans" bond issue (ISIN LT0000407553)

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-02-07 15:30 CET --
On 7 February 2024 the repeated remote bondholders' meeting of UAB "Integre
Trans" (the Issuer) bond issue (ISIN LT0000407553) took place (the Meeting). 



We hereby inform that the amendments to the Issuer's financial covenants - Net
Debt/EBITDA ratio and Capital ratio established in Section 4.2 of the Company's
information document dated 11 April 2023 were approved in the Meeting (the
Decision). Accordingly, based on the Decision, on 7 February 2024 the Issuer's
information document was amended and restated. 



We are kindly asking to get acquainted with the documents attached herein: (i)
protocol of the Meeting, (ii) recommendations of the bondholders' trustee UAB
"AUDIFINA", and (iii) the Issuer's information document as amended and restated
on 7 February 2024.

