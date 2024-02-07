Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Expanded Capabilities For Virtual Human Project, "Maddie"

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) a leading innovator in virtual human technology, is proud to announce the expansion of its groundbreaking project, "Maddie," to include an array of new capabilities designed to revolutionize everyday tasks for users.

Originally conceived as a virtual trading assistant for users of the Meta Trader 5 Trading platform, TD Ameritrade, and Schwab, Maddie has now evolved into a multifunctional virtual human equipped to complete a series of everyday tasks with unprecedented efficiency and convenience. The company is currently beta-testing its latest development project, a cutting-edge technology that enables Maddie to seamlessly navigate through various tasks, including placing orders on Amazon.com, ordering food from Uber Eats and Doordash, and even managing orders from local grocery stores.

"The premise behind expanding Maddie's capabilities is to constantly deliver incentives for users to engage with Maddie, thereby further developing her AI and machine learning capabilities," stated Joanne Melton, CEO of Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. "As we continue to expand Maddie's reach into the retail sector, people will be able to use Maddie to order a pizza, set up a FedEx delivery, and much more. One of the most compelling factors from a shareholder value standpoint is that all of the retail partnerships that use Maddie technology will generate revenue for the company through order commissions and profit sharing," she added.

Mergers Due Diligence Update:

We are thrilled to announce that we have narrowed down our potential merger candidates to a second AI company after a thorough evaluation of several impressive prospects, and we are confident that we have made an excellent choice. This high-performing company boasts an impressive track record, generating over $37 million in revenue with an outstanding 30% net profit margin.

This potential partnership promises to be an ideal match for the first AI company we are currently in discussions with, positioning TONR for accelerated growth and development. The potential quick completion of these two mergers will greatly benefit projects like Maddie, solidifying our position as a key player in the AI sector. The Tonner-One World Team and its network of mergers and acquisition specialists are diligently working on due diligence for the final candidate companies.

Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology, empowering users with transformative solutions that simplify and enhance their lives.



About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company strategically expanding into digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, cryptocurrency, and high-value NFTs.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

