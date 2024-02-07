Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
07.02.2024
Essity included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has, for the third consecutive year, been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook. In the review of more than 9,400 companies worldwide, Essity is part of the top 10% to be selected for this year's Yearbook.

S&P Global is an international finance and analytics company that annually reviews the world's most sustainable companies. Each company answers a comprehensive questionnaire that is analyzed alongside public environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

"Every day, over a billion people use our products, services and solutions. Thanks to responsible business practice throughout the value chain and breakthrough innovations, Essity and our customers are reducing the environmental footprint. Happy to see this important work being recognized," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve a CSA Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

For further information, please contact:

Malin Herrmann Geijer, Media Relations Manager, +46 706 170 588, malin.herrmann@essity.com

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, services and solutions are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-included-in-sp-globals-sustainability-yearbook-2024-302056191.html

