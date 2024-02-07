AutoNetTV Studios Named Preferred Agency Vendor for SEMA Data

Automotive Content Experts Offer Preferred Pricing to SEMA Data

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / AutoNetTV Media, Inc.'s Studios division, an automotive content creation and photography agency, has been named a Preferred Vendor for SEMA Data. The addition of AutoNetTV Studios to SEMA Data provides specially negotiated pricing for product photography, including 360° photos, video production, training development and marketing materials creation.

AutoNetTV Studios

AutoNetTV Studios fills a desperately needed gap in the industry by combining professional creative agency talent with deep automotive technical expertise. This unique expertise enables AutoNetTV Studios to greatly reduce the time and cost typically required by non-automotive photography and video creation agencies to understand and complete supplier projects.

"We're delighted to provide exclusive pricing to the SEMA Data member companies. The growth of online parts catalogs, and the ever-expanding requirements for 360° product photos, significantly increases the requirements for suppliers to have high-quality digital content for their products," said Marc Poulsen, National Accounts Manager at AutoNetTV. "With team members who serve in various industry associations and leadership positions, and our nearly 20 years of business strictly in this industry, you can understand why we like to say, 'We Speak Automotive.'"

"I'm excited to share that SEMA Data is bringing essential digital assets services from AutoNetTV to our members, complete with exclusive pricing benefits and unmatched customer support. Partnering with AutoNetTV underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch solutions to our members, elevating their product content, and exceeding industry standards," said Gigi Ho, Vice President of Technology, Data and Strategic Initiatives, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA).

AutoNetTV Studios helps automotive suppliers, manufacturers and distributors enhance their product marketing, sales, training, and communication channels through the creation of custom videos, 3D models, animations, illustrations, and other digital content. It has created custom and generic content for OEMs, service facilities, and parts providers to increase vehicle owners' understanding of car care needs. This extensive library also enables AutoNetTV Studios to leverage suppliers' budgets with previously created models, B-roll, and other photography elements.

About AutoNetTV Media, Inc.: Recognized as an industry pioneer for vehicle owner education, AutoNetTV has won numerous awards for its creations on behalf of major clients used for both the vehicle owner public as well as the seasoned automotive professional audiences. AutoNetTV Studios is a full-service video production, design, and photography agency that not only creates work-for-hire content for large and small projects, but also licenses its existing library of original automotive assets. For more information, please visit https://www.AutoNetTVStudios.com/.

Contact Information

David Avalos

Marketing Manager

davalos@autonettv.com

801-492-9900

SOURCE: AutoNetTV Media, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.