Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Diese Uran-Rallye hat immer noch Treibstoff
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.02.2024 | 16:06
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VISTEX, INC.: Vistex Announces Amos Biegun as Interim CEO

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex announced today that Amos Biegun has been named its Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next - so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs.

Following the tragic death of Vistex's Founder and CEO, Sanjay Shah, Vistex has appointed Amos to lead the company. For the last ten years at Vistex, Amos has led the Rights & Royalties line of business and served as the company's UK Managing Director. Prior to that, Amos was CEO of Counterpoint Systems, a leading provider of Rights & Royalties software, for almost 20 years before Vistex acquired the company in 2014. His previous experience as a CEO and entrepreneur and his long tenure at Vistex as a member of Vistex's Global Leadership Team, made Amos the ideal candidate to lead the company through this next phase.

"Sanjay was an incredible visionary and entrepreneur, his passing has left all of us heartbroken. I am honored to have been chosen to be Vistex's CEO, as we transition into this next phase. Vistex will continue to provide world class software solutions and services for its customers," said Biegun. "Along with our executive leadership team and all of our colleagues at Vistex, I remain committed to the vision which Sanjay laid out, and will continue to deliver against that, now and into the future."

About Vistex
Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottomline. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next - so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. Visit www.vistex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510323/Vistex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vistex-announces-amos-biegun-as-interim-ceo-302055148.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.