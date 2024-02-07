Tech Industry Icon, Jeff Pulver, Joins Unified Office's Board of Advisors

Industry Luminary Shares Unified Office's View that Voice is the Future

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Unified Office, Inc., a leading managed services provider offering highly reliable, cloud-based, business communications announced today that Jeff Pulver has joined its Advisory Board of Directors.

"I'm intrigued, impressed, and excited about the prospects for Unified Office. "They're doing today things I was talking about 20 years ago with finesse and style," said Jeff Pulver, CEO, Pulver.com. "Unified Office shares my view that voice is the future and that we are at a major inflection point in today's real-time world where a company's responsiveness to the marketplace is more critical than ever before. The Unified Office platform was built from the ground up to address the new realities of today's real-time, soon to be voice-led business climate. I am honored to be a part of their future."

"Jeff Pulver is a tech industry icon, a pioneer in the field of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and a leading advocate for internet freedom," said Ray Pasquale, CEO & Founder of Unified Office. "In the late 1990s, Pulver saw the potential for VoIP to revolutionize the way we communicate. He has a remarkable history of founding and steering successful, cutting-edge start-up companies. His leadership and innovation fits well with our company culture and he will make a valuable addition to our already highly acclaimed advisory board ."

A serial entrepreneur who has invested in over 400 startups, Pulver is also known for his work as the co-founder of Vonage, the VON Coalition, Vivox, and Free World Dialup, as well as for his early investments in Twitter and Foursquare. Jeff Pulver's impressive career as a thought leader has spanned more than 25 years, having been involved in multiple startups, and is one of the most well-known figures in the telecom and blockchain industries. He is recognized as a pioneer in the world of communications technology and one of the most famous and renowned figures in the voice-over-IP (VoIP), having been involved in multiple startups globally.

As VoIP began to gain traction, Pulver faced resistance from traditional telephone companies and regulators. In 2003, he took on the establishment and petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In response, in 2004, The FCC issued the "Pulver Order," which ensured that VoIP services would not be subject to traditional telephone regulation. This decision paved the way for the widespread adoption of VoIP and transformed the way we communicate, paving the way for companies like Unified Office to raise the bar in terms of business operations and communications management.

All Unified Office services are offered on their Total Connect Now SM platform, an easy-to-use, managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, and AI-based business analytics tools into a seamless, high quality, reliable communications service that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any business.

About Unified Office and the Unified Hospitality Suite

Unified Office is a leading managed communications technology company, constantly innovating to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing world. Unified Office's unique, Voice Over IP business communications service is built on their patented Highest Quality Routing Protocol TM (HQRPTM) transmission network, which ensures that you will never miss a call, all while experiencing exceptional call quality and no downtime. All Unified Office services benefit from real-time business analytics and alerting so customers can see how their business is performing and make changes in real-time from the customer portal on any device, anywhere, at any time. Unified Office's patented platform and all of its offerings, including its industrial-grade IoT and AI-based sentiment analysis services, go to work for Small and Medium Sized Businesses, so they can concentrate on running their business, providing exemplary customer service, driving more revenue, and increasing employee and operational effectiveness. For more information, visit www.unifiedoffice.com

Contact:

Cathy Clarke

CNC Associates

Tel.: 617-527-2089

Email: cathyc@cncassocs.com

SOURCE: Unified Office

View the original press release on accesswire.com