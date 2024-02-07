Rockwell Automation: Tackling Scope 3 Emissions in Manufacturing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / A recently published World Economic Forum (WEF) white paper - "The 'No-Excuse' Opportunities to Tackle Scope 3 Emissions in Manufacturing and Value Chains" - serves as a practical roadmap for businesses navigating the intricate terrain of Scope 3 decarbonization and accelerating their contributions to global climate efforts.

The paper was produced by the WEF Industry Net Zero Accelerator, an initiative aimed at raising awareness of the necessity for companies to seek systemic collaboration across and between value chains on their path towards achieving net-zero emissions. Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is collaborating with Cambridge Industrial Innovation Policy (Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge), Capgemini, Siemens, and other advanced manufacturing companies on the initiative.

According to the white paper, Scope 3 emissions account for more than 70% of industries' greenhouse gas emissions. The paper highlights 12 emerging opportunities illustrated with real-world case studies using emerging technologies and embracing new partnerships across value chains.

Download the white paper

Rockwell Automation was among the contributors to a new WEF white paper.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View the original press release on accesswire.com