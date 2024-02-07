Feedgy's new modules feature 96 heterojunction (HJT) cells and are available in five power ratings, from 300 Wp to 320 Wp, with a transparency of 39%. The panels can be used for gardening, arboriculture and floriculture.From pv magazine France Paris-based Feedgy has unveiled new HS-B96 agrivoltaic PV panels specifically designed for market gardening, arboriculture and floriculture. It co-developed the modules with China's Huasun, which will manufacture them. "Around 85% of our customers are farmers to whom we already offer repowering solutions or the installation of new solar power plants on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...