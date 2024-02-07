Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Size to Grow USD 7.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.31% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market By Product Type (Bags, Trays, Boxes & Containers, ESD Foam , ESD Films , Others), By End-user (Network and Telecommunication Industry, Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral, Automotive Industry, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Aerospace, Others).

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.31% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the EDS Packaging Market

The market for Easy Dispensing Systems (EDS) packaging is expanding due to rising customer demand for practical and easy-to-use packaging alternatives as well as industry-wide changes in favor of more environmentally friendly packaging options. EDS packaging responds to these needs by providing cutting-edge dispensing mechanisms that improve usability and satisfy environmental requirements by utilizing recyclable or biodegradable materials. This encourages the packaging's adoption in a number of industries, including the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, home care, and personal care sectors.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE EDS PACKAGING MARKET

A global trend towards sustainable packaging solutions is driving the expansion of the EDS (Easy Dispensing Systems) packaging industry. Growing public and regulatory awareness of environmental concerns is driving demand for eco-friendly packaging choices. EDS packaging fits nicely with this trend and is being adopted by a variety of sectors since it frequently uses materials like biodegradable or recyclable plastics. The market for EDS packaging is expanding mostly because of the convenience element. Packaging options that provide mess-free dispensing, portability, and convenience of use are becoming more and more popular with consumers. By satisfying these customer requests and offering convenient features like pumps, sprays, and dispensing caps, EDS packaging expands its market.

The EDS packaging market has expanded as a result of technological developments and creative packaging design. Manufacturers are always creating new and enhanced dispensing systems that provide enhanced durability, usefulness, and visual appeal. These developments improve the customer experience in general and encourage the use of EDS packaging across a range of product categories. The personal care and home care sectors are expanding quickly due to a number of causes, including rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifting consumer lifestyles. Consequently, there is an increasing need for creative packaging options that provide comfort and simplicity of use together with maintaining product integrity. Since EDS packaging satisfies these criteria, it has seen tremendous development in various sectors.

Product distinctiveness and branding are essential in today's cutthroat industry to draw in customers and increase sales. EDS packaging gives businesses the chance to set themselves apart from the competition with distinctive dispensing mechanisms and packaging styles. Companies use this feature to draw customers and improve their market visibility, which helps the EDS packaging industry expand. Tamper-evident and sanitary packaging solutions are in greater demand as concerns about product safety and cleanliness develop. EDS packaging reduces the possibility of contamination and guarantees product integrity with its sealed dispensing mechanisms and protective features. This feature is attractive to producers as well as customers, which encourages the use of EDS packaging in a variety of sectors.

The packaging environment has changed due to the growth of e-commerce and online shopping, which has increased demand for packaging solutions that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical and easy to handle and transport. Because of its spill-proof and small designs, EDS packaging satisfies e-commerce packaging criteria, which encourages online merchants to use it and fosters market expansion.

EDS PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Over the course of the projection period, the Asia-Pacific area is expected to continue developing at the quickest rate. This is explained by a number of factors, including the region's fast-expanding automotive industry and the resulting rise in demand for ESD packaging materials for the safe packing and transportation of electronic goods.

Key Companies:

Smurfit Kappa Group

PPG Industries, Inc.

TIP Corporation

Conductive Containers Inc.

Elcom (UK) Ltd.

Tandem Equipment Sales Inc.

Global Statclean Systems

Desco Industries

DowDuPon

