New Grant from the Boston Foundation Helps Lend A Hand Society Help More Low-Income People

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / More families and individuals in the Boston area facing a financial crunch will be able to stay housed, pay past-due utility bills and meet other pressing needs, thanks to a grant from The Boston Foundation to Lend A Hand Society.

"It's gratifying we were chosen from among so many other well-qualified applicants," said Erica Harmon, president of the Lend A Hand board. "This new funding will help local people who need a hand to get through a tough situation."

Lend A Hand provides emergency financial assistance to low-income families, individuals, seniors, veterans and disabled people in the Greater Boston area. Working with case managers and advocates at nonprofit agencies that make requests for their clients, it helps recipients meet their pressing needs quickly.

Twenty nonprofit partners were chosen to share $1 million in this round of the Foundation's Safety Net Grants program. Recipients were chosen through a community-led process from nearly 130 applicants. The $50,000 grant is for general operating support over two years.

"These organizations work in a number of different areas but share a commitment to community partnership and authentic leadership that makes them exceptionally effective at addressing critical needs," said M. Lee Pelton, president and CEO of The Boston Foundation.

Safety Net Grants support social service organizations that respond to essential needs of marginalized communities and vulnerable residents in Greater Boston. The Foundation's team reviewed community-reviewer ratings and recommendations and compiled a list of the highest-rated applications that reflect diversity across geography, service population, organization mission, and organization size.



Lending a helping hand to those in need for 132 years

Lend A Hand Society was founded in 1892 by Edward Everett Hale, a prominent Boston minister, abolitionist, humanitarian, and author of "The Man Without a Country."

It's the charity dozens of other eastern Massachusetts charities and local government agencies rely on to act quickly, without red tape, to help them help people in need. Fast response prevents problems such as falling behind on rent from becoming the disaster of eviction and homelessness.

Its emergency grants go toward housing/rental assistance, utility bills, medical equipment, and job education and training. Website: https://lend-a-hand-society.org/

